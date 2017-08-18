Freshworks Launches Freshteam, a CRM for Recruiters

We wanted to build a solution that helps businesses deliver an exceptional end-to-end hiring and candidate experience! - Girish Mathrubootham, CEO and Founder, Freshworks Inc.

Freshworks, the leading provider of cloud-based business software, today announced the launch of Freshteam, a recruitment management software that empowers businesses to efficiently organize their talent acquisition function, engage with candidates, and better align the human resources organization to business goals. Freshteam’s flexible hiring workflows and intuitive design make it a great fit for businesses of all sizes.

According to HBR, 80% of employee turnover occurs due to faulty hiring decisions. Recruiters spend most of their time in executing operational responsibilities than concentrating on building quality pipeline and recruiting, which in turn affects the end-to-end-hiring process.

Freshteam, built on the experiences faced by the talent acquisition team at Freshworks as it scaled from six employees to a 1000+ strong global workforce, aims to improve the hiring experience for not just recruiters but also every stakeholder involved the hiring process, thereby helping businesses deliver an exceptional end-to-end hiring and candidate experience.

Recruiters can manage the entire recruitment process all under one platform. In addition to the standard market features like job posting management and interview scheduling, recruiters can attract top talent through multiple sourcing channels including social media channels, contextually collaborate with hiring teams, engage with candidates directly from the application tracking system (ATS), get organized by building candidate databases that help archive candidate profiles, and leverage a mobile-friendly version to be connected on the go.

"At Freshworks, our mission is to build software that helps our customers manage every critical business function," said Girish Mathrubootham, CEO & Founder of Freshworks. "During the early days of Freshworks, it was a big challenge to get candidate experience right. Recruiters have a tough job of simultaneously managing candidates, interviewers and external staffing vendors for every opening to deliver the best hiring experience. Our talent acquisition team needed a unified way to manage all the touchpoints of the candidate life cycle, much like how customer interactions and sales leads are managed through a CRM. As we tried to solve for it, we wanted to build a solution that puts Candidate Relationship Management right at the center of an organization's talent acquisition process. So, we built Freshteam, a recruitment management solution that transforms hiring experience for recruiters as well as candidates, while helping organizations grow even faster.”

To encourage SMBs to focus on their hiring experience, Freshteam will be available for free for companies with less than 50 employees. In future product releases, Freshteam will integrate with other Freshworks software.

To learn more about Freshteam, please visit http://www.freshteam.com

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc. is the parent company behind the suite of products which includes Freshdesk, Freshservice, Freshsales, Freshcaller and Freshteam. The company’s suite of products is designed to work tightly together to increase collaboration and help teams better connect and communicate with their customers and co-workers. Founded in October 2010, Freshworks Inc. is backed by Accel, Tiger Global Management, CapitalG, and Sequoia Capital India. Freshworks has its HQ in San Bruno, California, and global offices in India, UK, Australia, and Germany. The company's cloud-based suite of SaaS products is widely used by over 100,000 customers around the world including Honda, Bridgestone, Hugo Boss, University of Pennsylvania, Toshiba and Cisco.

To learn more about Freshworks, please visit http://www.freshworks.com