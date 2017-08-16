Captive Alternatives Named to 2017 Inc. 5000 List

The Inc. 5000 award validates our growth-orientated business model.

Captive Alternatives, the Atlanta-based risk management consultancy that pioneered the Protected Captive®, today announced that Inc. Magazine has named Captive Alternatives to its 36th annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“The Inc. 5000 award validates our growth-orientated business model,” said CapAlt COO David Kirkup. “The challenge of marketing a complex financial product and building strategic relationships with savvy partners has been rewarding, and we are very pleased with our progress.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com and with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc. is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Captive Alternatives

Captive Alternatives (CapAlt) is a leading consultancy helping business owners turn business risk into financial equity through the use of a Private Insurance Company™. CapAlt’s innovative business model, the Protected Captive™, helps business owners manage hidden risks, protect assets and reward themselves for effective risk management. CapAlt delivers sophisticated solutions through an industry-first Puerto Rico International Insurer, and manages operations from offices in Atlanta and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit http://www.captivealternatives.com.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.