Winners of the 2017 1-800-PetMeds Cares™ DOGust Birthday Contest have been announced after voting from the public concluded on August 14, 2017. The first-place winner, German Shepherd Rescue of Orange County, will receive a $2,000 grant to sponsor the adoption fees of less-adoptable pets. One of these pets, Bandit, was struck by a car and had one leg amputated as a result. The second-place winner, California Labradors, Retrievers and More, will receive a $1,000 grant to sponsor adoption fees of less-adoptable pets, including 8-year-old Australian Cattle Dog mix, Patch. The third-place winner, Home At Last Dog Rescue, will receive a $500 grant to sponsor the adoption fees of less-adoptable pets, including 5-year-old pit-bull mix, Kamela. The overall amount of the grants is $3,500.

The DOGust Birthday Contest was open to entries from registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit groups that adopt out dogs and/or cats in the U.S. from August 1 to 7, 2017. Voting commenced August 8, 2017, and closed August 14, 2017. The three winning animal rescue groups were selected by the public and were based on the number of votes each received. DOGust, also known as DOGust the 1st, is celebrated each year on Aug. 1. It was introduced by the North Shore Animal League America in 2008 to recognize and celebrate shelter pets everywhere

The entrants were asked to choose less-adoptable dogs and/or cats for sponsorship, as they benefit the most from having sponsored adoption fees. Less-adoptable pets include, but are not limited to, adults, seniors, special-needs animals, long-term residents and bully breeds.

“Non-profit animal rescue organizations work diligently and selflessly to place neglected, abused, and forgotten animals into loving homes,” said Alexander Shockley, Outreach Specialist at 1-800-PetMeds®. “This is what DOGust is all about, it’s a day designed to celebrate shelter animals whose birthdays are often unknown. Finding forever homes for animals in need is a mission we strongly support, and we’re hoping these financial grants from our contest will help not only the animals but the groups who care for them.”

The DOGust Birthday Contest was run through 1-800-PetMeds Cares™, a charitable offshoot of 1-800-PetMeds® which organizes product donations to animal shelters and rescues across the U.S. and runs several annual contests, including the Change a Pet’s Life Contest, to assist animal shelters and rescues. For more information on the program and to apply for a donation, visit https://www.petmeds.org.

