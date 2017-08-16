MyWay Mobile Storage of St. Louis, the leading provider of moving and storage solutions, provides quick and easy to do-it-yourself moving and portable storage to meet your needs at your location or in our climate-controlled, secure storage facilities.

MyWay Mobile Storage of St. Louis is honored to contribute to the Festival of Nations, which helps celebrate the multicultural diversity of St. Louis. The annual festival will be held on Saturday, August 26th and Sunday, 27th in Tower Grove Park. Organized by the International Institute of St. Louis, festival goers can enjoy a variety of multicultural performances and demonstrations. There will be multiple stages of non-stop dance & music, more than forty ethnic food booths, family arts & crafts, and an international bazaar. The event is offered free to the public, and attracts more than 140,000 visitors together while also raising money and awareness for people in need. Today’s Festival of Nations has its origins in the International May Festival, which was first held in St. Louis In 1920. The Institute’s first multicultural festival was produced in 1920 and was among the earliest multicultural festivals in the United States.

MyWay Storage of St. Louis is happy to provide 6 storage units for the event’s staff use at the Festival of Nations. The units will house necessary supplies and equipment in accessible and convenient locations located throughout the park.

The International Institute of St. Louis offers a wide variety of social and educational programs. These services meet the immediate needs of over 7,000 new Americans coming to St. Louis from 75 countries each year. They help immigrants and their families become producing Americans and encourage those people to become champions of ethnic diversity in their communities. In addition, hundreds of cultural groups also rely on the International Institute to bridge services linking newcomers with the mainstream community. The institute’s services focus on communication, employment, health and general wellbeing of foreign born individuals who have frequently been in the U.S. only a few weeks or months. Visit the festival website at http://www.festivalofnationsstl.org.

