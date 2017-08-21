Aciron Consulting, Inc., a boutique management and technology consulting firm, has been awarded a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) certification by the Supplier Diversity Office (SDO) of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

The SDO’s rigorous certification process requires that minority businesses are at least 51% minority-owned, operated, and controlled. This certification qualifies Aciron Consulting to conduct business as an MBE in its areas of expertise, including custom business application development, custom database development, business process reengineering, and business strategy consulting.

The Massachusetts Operational Services Division sets annual MBE spending benchmarks for statewide contracts and procurements over $150,000. As a certified MBE, Aciron Consulting can help state agencies and prime contractors meet their spending benchmarks. The current benchmark for spending with MBEs is 6%.

In conjunction with being certified as an MBE, Aciron Consulting has also been certified as part of the Massachusetts Small Business Purchasing Program (SBPP). The SBPP’s mission is to support the Commonwealth’s small businesses by providing them with special consideration in state agencies’ procurement processes.

“While Aciron has been a minority-owned small business since its inception, officially obtaining the MBE and SBPP certifications will help us expand our services in the state. We hope to further establish Aciron as a trusted partner for organizations that are committed to working with minority-owned small businesses and provide value to these organizations through our innovative consulting services,” said Aciron CEO and founder, Puneet Gangal.

About Aciron Consulting:

Since 2006, Aciron Consulting has leveraged deep industry knowledge and technical know-how to improve the value and impact of clients’ business and IT initiatives. Aciron is committed to providing effective, sustainable solutions to clients across a wide range of industries, from local nonprofits and government agencies to global enterprises. Visit http://www.aciron.com to learn more.

About the Minority Business Enterprise Certification:

The Minority Business Enterprise certification is part of the SDO’s Supplier Diversity Program (SDP). The SDP was established in 2010 to promote supplier diversity in public contracting. The program increases business opportunities for certified minority, women, veteran, service-disabled veteran, disability, and LGBT owned businesses, and ensures full participation of these businesses in state procurement.

About the Small Business Purchasing Program:

The Massachusetts Small Business Purchasing Program (SBPP) was established in recognition of the importance of Massachusetts small businesses and the impact and challenges they face in today’s economy. The purpose of the program is to support the existence and growth of eligible small businesses by providing them with special consideration within the Commonwealth’s procurement process for goods and services.