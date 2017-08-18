Device Magic Announces New Vice President of Marketing

Nancy brings extraordinary expertise and leadership to Device Magic.

Device Magic, a leading mobile forms vendor improving mobile productivity and data capture for workers in the field, announced that Nancy Vodicka has joined the company as the Vice President of Marketing, reporting to the CEO and Co-founder Dusan Babich. Vodicka will lead all aspects of the company's marketing strategy and operations.

“Nancy brings extraordinary expertise and leadership to Device Magic,” said Babich. “We are confident her customer focus and breadth of marketing experience will help us elevate our brand and position the company for continued growth. We are delighted to have her on the team.”

Vodicka joins Device Magic with more than 20 years experience establishing integrated marketing strategies that align customer needs and corporate strategic imperatives to drive revenue growth. Before joining Device Magic, Vodicka served as Vice President of Marketing for iContact, where she led all aspects of marketing including demand generation, content and digital marketing, marketing operations and creative services. Prior to iContact, she held various senior marketing leadership roles at Progress Software.

“I am thrilled to be joining Dusan and the team at Device Magic,” said Vodicka. “Device Magic is well poised for growth, helping customers eliminate paperwork and make the move to mobile forms to transform, automate, and optimize their processes and tasks. Device Magic has an outstanding culture of innovation and excellence, and I’m excited to contribute to their continued success and leadership.”

Additional Resources:

Device Magic Corporate Blog

Follow Device Magic on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn

About Device Magic

Device Magic is a mobile forms software used by thousands of organizations worldwide everyday. We make it easy for organizations to eliminate paperwork, improve data quality and increase efficiency by using mobile forms for data collection and delivery. Device Magic can be reached at http://www.devicemagic.com; (855) 257-9650.

Contact:

Jessica McWeeney

jess@devicemagic.com

(855) 257-9650