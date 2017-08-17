File Fingerprinting Technology Tracks Full File Lifecycle

Traditionally, discovering information like this would have required involvement from multiple IT teams, or simply not have been possible.

SmartFile, a cloud and on-prem file management and sharing company, announced their new governance tool, FileHub™. Tracking files across network, file sharing and cloud storage, FileHub™ presents a company’s file activity in a single pane view, locks down cloud access and allows organizations to be more content-aware.

“After listening to the needs of our current file sharing clients, we’ve learned about difficulties in the governance and compliance areas of their organizations,” said SmartFile CEO John Hurley. “We’ve seen that teams use many different types of file sharing tools and companies need a way to monitor and track files entering and leaving the business, no matter the platform. It’s an essential tool for companies who are in regulated industries or have a risk of being audited.”

With the fallout from data breaches costing more than $3.62 million per incident, according to a recent Ponemon Institute study, it’s more important than ever to protect a company’s data assets. The same study also found that the faster a breach is identified, the lower the costs will be. With a tool like FileHub™, organizations can now follow the activity of vital documents and files before they become a problem or use FileHub™ after a data breach to quickly assess the situation and do damage control.

“We saw a gap in the market for a tool that captures the complete life story of a file that can be easily deployed and useful immediately for enforcing data policy controls. Being content aware and fingerprinting the contents of a file helps us show where versions of a document have landed, and who has access to them,” said SmartFile CTO Tony Spelde. “Traditionally, discovering information like this would have required involvement from multiple IT teams, or simply not have been possible. Our fingerprint and resemblance algorithms are constantly working in the background, meaning the data is always up-to-date and easy to interpret.”

In addition to tracking files throughout their lifecycle, FileHub™ can be installed in any virtual environment and includes AD/LDAP integration to make user tracking easier. After collecting metadata in a file “fingerprint,” FileHub™ can track versions of files even if the file extension changes. Additionally, it works as a Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), indexing and following files on Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Box and SmartFile’s own cloud and on-prem file sharing product, FileHub™ Share.

For more information about FileHub™, visit http://www.smartfile.com/enterprise.

About SmartFile

SmartFile is a secure file management and sharing platform serving Fortune 1000 organizations as well as medium and small businesses. SmartFile is the trusted all-in-one solution to securely connect, analyze and audit files on-premises and online. Multi-user access, unlimited file sizes, user permissions, company branding, customized links, unlimited connections and transfers are select features used by SmartFile customers to manage sensitive files across their enterprises in one secure environment.

