InfoMart, a global background and identity screening provider with nearly 30 years of experience in the industry, was again chosen by Business News Daily as a "best pick" for background check services. The criteria to earn this designation spans several categories, from their cost to their service offerings and the quality of their customer service to the simplicity of their user experience. InfoMart excels in each of these categories; the company has over a dozen products slated to launch next year, while consistently maintaining industry-leading customer service and developing technology that streamlines and enhances the applicant experience.

"InfoMart's key differentiator is the attention we put into the development of technology and processes that make global compliance and applicant convenience their focal point," commented the Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of InfoMart, Tammy Cohen. "It's thrilling to be recognized for both our expertise and the advancements we've made in this industry; though we experienced incredible growth recently, including further expansion into the global market and several innovative identity services, our commitment to redefining the industry has prompted extensive plans for the near future that will rival even this past year. We're looking forward to announcing those soon."

InfoMart adds this second consecutive win as a top pick from Business News Daily to several other recent awards, including twelve consecutive years on Workforce's Hot List of Professional Background Checking Providers, HR Tech Outlook's Top 10 Recruitment Software Solution Providers of 2017, and eight consecutive years on Security Magazine's Security 500 list. Each of these awards commends InfoMart for the advancements they have been instrumental in pioneering in the background screening industry over the last 27 years, during which time they became accredited by the National Association of Professional Background Screening Providers (NAPBS), a designation earned by less than 10% of the industry.

About InfoMart

InfoMart has been revolutionizing the global background and identity screening industry for over 27 years, providing businesses the information they need to make informed hiring decisions. They develop innovative technology that modernizes talent onboarding, including a first-to-market biometric identity authentication application and a verified sanctions search. The WBENC-certified company is a founding member of the National Association of Professional Background Screeners, and they have achieved NAPBS accreditation in recognition of their consistent business practices and commitment to compliance with the FCRA. The company is dedicated to customer service, speed, and accuracy, and it has been recognized for its success, workplace culture, and corporate citizenship with over 40 industry awards. To Get the Whole Story on InfoMart, please visit http://www.infomart-usa.com, follow @InfoMartUSA, or call (770) 984-2727.