Evans Tire and Service Centers has three new locations. We celebrated with three exciting and successful Grand Opening events that took place at our new Chula Vista, Rancho Penasquitos, and La Mesa stores. We thank our customers for coming out to celebrate with us.

Our Rancho Penasquitos and Chula Vista stores hosted Grand Openings in May, followed by the La Mesa store Grand Opening in July. Each store celebrated with hot deals, free food, face painting and fun for the whole family. We look forward to continuing to grow in San Diego County.

Evans Tire plans to continue to expand their retail locations and increase their market share. Current projected sales are expected to increase by 11% over last year. Evans Tire currently has 18 locations in the San Diego area and operates 1 TAG Motorsports store. With so many locations, there is always a repair center close by.

We make sure that our customers get top notch treatment and the best deals. No wonder we have over seven thousand five star reviews. We attribute our success to having great customer service, expert marketing, and hiring the right people and retaining them. We have the best people in the industry. The Evans Tire staff works tirelessly to live up to the high standards set by Evans Tire’s CEO, John Andonian.

With over 40 years of excellence under our belt, Evans Tire and Service Centers is the local, family-owned company you know you can rely on for all of your automotive needs.

For additional information regarding Evan Tire and Service Centers, visit evanstire.com or contact Gina Mancuso at gmancuso(at)mancusomedia(dot)com.