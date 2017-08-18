Helix Native Plug-in

Advancements in technology continue to change the way guitar music is recorded and then enhanced “in the mix.” The process keeps becoming faster and easier, while the possibilities for what’s achievable sonically are expanding. With the release of the Helix® Native guitar and effects plug-in the state of the art may well be hitting a new benchmark. Powered by HX Modeling technology—the same technology found in the Helix family of professional hardware guitar processors from Line 6—Helix Native is a complete guitar production tool that delivers new levels of authenticity.

Getting immediate access to sounds that capture the tone of classic and modern guitar gear—amps, pedals, speaker cabinets—is a challenge. Professional hardware equipment is often vintage, hard to find, difficult to maintain, and laborious to work with. Having a highly developed tech solution at your disposal is the desired endgame; you want to get all the tones without any of the hassles.

For use in the studio, Helix Native enables a fast and intuitive workflow that facilitates inspired tone creation. Requiring no additional processing hardware, HX Modeling leverages the computer’s built-in DSP power to recreate the dynamic sound and feel of 60+ amplifiers, 30+ speaker cabinets, and 100+ effects.

The guitar amp sounds in Helix Native were painstakingly designed to sound and respond like the originals they are modeled after. Line 6 engineers diligently measured and matched the circuitry of vintage and modern amplifiers to ensure the highest levels of accuracy, providing a diverse palette of responsive tones in a flexible, digital environment. Adding to that flexibility, Helix Native presets are compatible with Helix hardware, so guitarists can also perform live with the tones they craft for recording, and vice versa.

The Helix Native plug-in’s sonic possibilities, however, extend far beyond the scope of guitar. It’s a versatile and powerful tool for producers, engineers, sound designers, film/TV/game composers, electronic musicians, and anyone else who wants to add exciting new sounds and effects to their productions. A clear, clean, and informative UI makes it easy to manage even the most complex signal paths.

The plug-in’s high-quality vintage and modern effects can be used to enhance vocal performances, and also sound great on a wide range of instruments. The Helix Native plug-in also supports 3rd party impulse responses (IRs), offering even greater mixing flexibility.

The Helix Native plug-in features broad Digital Audio Workstation compatibility, offering 64-bit performance on AAX, AU, and VST3 platforms.

Now Available for Download [15-day free trial]

The Line 6 Helix Native plug-in can be downloaded at http://line6.com/download-helix-native

Pricing

$399.00 MSRP with special pricing available in the Line 6 online store for owners of Helix® Floor, Helix® Rack, Helix® LT, POD Farm and POD Farm Platinum.

Learn more at http://line6.com/helix/helixnative.html.

About Line 6, Inc.

For two decades, Line 6 has created products that empower modern musicians to create, perform and record in ways they never thought possible. Line 6 products are feature-rich, easy to use, and leverage groundbreaking digital technology that inspires musicians to achieve their full creative potential. With a long history of firsts, Line 6 has a proven track record of creating category-defining products—from the first modeling amplifier to the POD® multi-effects device, Spider® amps, Variax® guitars, Relay® digital wireless, AMPLIFi® amplifiers, and more. Recently, the Line 6 Helix® guitar processor has received numerous accolades and awards, including the Guitar World “Platinum Award”, the Premier Guitar “Premier Gear Award”, and the Guitar Player “Editor's Pick” and “Hall of Fame” awards. In 2016 Line 6 celebrated their 20th anniversary of industry-leading innovation and remarkable growth. For more information, visit line6.com.

Contact: Line 6, Inc.

press(at)line6(dot)com