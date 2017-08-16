BrightFarms ranks #235 on Inc. 500

BrightFarms #235 on Inc. 500 We’re thankful to our partners, particularly Giant Food (Ahold), Mariano’s (Kroger), Acme (Albertsons) and McCaffrey’s, for their commitment to bringing consumers fresher, local produce.

BrightFarms is proud to announce its inclusion in the 36th annual Inc. 500, ranking # 235 among America’s fastest growing private companies, solidifying its position as the leader in sustainable local produce for supermarkets.

The Inc. 500 is a comprehensive list of high growth private companies across the U.S., and has previously featured some of America’s most recognizable food brands, including Door to Door Organics, Clif Bar and Chobani.

“I am pleased for my colleagues to enjoy being recognized among the top 500 fastest growing companies in the United States,” said Paul Lightfoot, CEO of BrightFarms. “Our long-term growth is driven by the success of our model to satisfy the rising demand for local produce in the nation’s leading food retailers. We’re thankful to our partners, particularly Giant Food (Ahold), Mariano’s (Kroger), Acme (Albertsons) and McCaffrey’s, for their commitment to bringing consumers fresher, local produce.”

BrightFarms is ranked 10th among all food companies on the Inc. 500 and is the only produce company to be included in the list.

BrightFarms operates three commercial greenhouse farms across the country—Rochelle, IL.; Culpeper, VA.; and Bucks County, PA., will soon break ground on its Clinton County, OH. greenhouse and with plans to open another 10-15 greenhouses in the next three to four years.

For more information, visit http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About BrightFarms

BrightFarms grows local produce, nationwide. BrightFarms finances, builds, and operates local greenhouse farms in partnership with supermarkets, cities, capital sources, and vendors, enabling it to quickly and efficiently eliminate time, distance, and costs from the food supply chain. BrightFarms’ growing methods, a model for the future of scalable, sustainable local farming, uses far less energy, land and water than conventional agriculture. Fast Company recognizes BrightFarms as “One of World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies” and one of the “Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in Food” in the world. For more information, please visit http://www.brightfarms.com.

Press Contact

Amrit Nijjer

Abel Communications on behalf of BrightFarms

443-895-5729

amrit(at)abelcommunications(dot)com