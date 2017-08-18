YJT Solutions Achieves First Ranking on 2017 Inc. 5000 List

The credit for our success belongs to our exceptional clients and employees.

Inc. magazine has ranked YJT Solutions No. 3781 on its 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses. Companies such as Microsoft, Dell, Domino’s Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

“I am deeply passionate about YJT's service-oriented mission, and have held a fierce commitment to this company for the past 18 years,” says YJT Solutions CEO and Founder, Linda Maclachlan. “I have been fortunate to witness our evolution from modest roots into one of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The credit for our success belongs to our exceptional clients and employees - both of which make me an immensely fortunate CEO."

The 2017 Inc. 5000, unveiled online at Inc.com is the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 list, available at http://www.inc.com/inc5000, includes rankings and company profiles for all of the organizations recognized. Since 1982, the Inc. 500|5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth rate for U.S.-based, privately held, independent, and for-profit companies.

About YJT Solutions:

YJT Solutions is a top-tier provider of IT managed services to mid-market businesses in Chicago. For the past 18 years, YJT has tackled unique and complicated IT environments, while working with clients as their technology partner and guiding them towards IT operational excellence and the ability to focus on innovation and scale. Based in the Chicago Loop, the heart and soul of YJT Solutions is their local team of skilled engineers. Delivering 24/7 personalized support to clients, this team monitors and manages client networks and infrastructure, 365 days-a-year, and has earned a stellar customer satisfaction rating of 4.95 out of 5.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list of the nation's most successful private companies has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates their remarkable achievements. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.