Georgia Urology Welcomes Urologist to New East Cobb Location

“Georgia Urology is extremely enthusiastic to have Dr. Hebert come aboard,” said Dr. Mark A. Haber, Georgia Urology’s managing partner. “She brings a passionate, fresh perspective on general urology to our practice."

Georgia Urology, the largest urology practice in the Southeastern United States, is pleased to welcome Dr. Kristi Hebert to its newest location in East Cobb (4800 Olde Towne Parkway, Suite 220, Marietta).

“Georgia Urology is extremely enthusiastic to have Dr. Hebert come aboard,” said Dr. Mark A. Haber, Georgia Urology’s managing partner. “She brings a passionate, fresh perspective on general urology to our practice. Her experience with reconstructive surgery will allow Georgia Urology to continue changing the lives of our patients in new and exciting ways.”

After recently completing her fellowship in California, Dr. Hebert – a Louisiana native – says she’s thrilled to be back in the Southeast. Georgia Urology’s advocacy for her reconstructive specialty, she explains, led her to join forces with the acclaimed practice.

“They were very supportive of Male Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery, the specialty that I want to practice,” Dr. Hebert said. “They were excited about it and willing to push for my success, so that we along with our patients can all succeed together.”

Male Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery focuses on the treatment of a variety of conditions, including urethral stricture disease, urethral and penile trauma, erectile dysfunction, Peyronie’s disease, adult hypospadias, male urinary incontinence, and more. Some of these surgeries may include reconstruction of the urethra and genital structures. As a member of the Society of Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgeons, Dr. Hebert says she’s intent on working to advance and promote this specialty for the betterment of others.

“In the reconstructive specialty, we see patients who have been catheter dependent for a long period of time,” Dr. Hebert said. “In some cases – especially those involving patients who have experienced pelvic trauma or stricture disease – reconstructive surgery offers the potential for them to become catheter free. It can completely change their quality of life, and that’s exciting.”

After receiving her undergraduate degree at Louisiana State University (LSU), Dr. Hebert graduated from medical school at LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport. She performed her General Surgery internship at Ochsner Clinic Foundation in New Orleans, La., and completed her Urology residency at the Ochsner Clinic Foundation and LSU. Dr. Hebert’s Genitourinary Reconstructive Surgery Fellowship took place at the University of California, Irvine.

In addition to being a reconstructive surgeon, Dr. Hebert is a general urologist and treats kidney stones, prostate enlargement, male and female urinary incontinence, overactive bladder, erectile dysfunction, and hematuria. Dr. Hebert performs a variety of urological procedures, including lithotripsy, vasectomies, and circumcisions.

Georgia Urology is the largest urology practice in Atlanta and throughout the Southeast. Georgia Urology has more than 30 locations and six ambulatory surgery centers. The practice is comprised of more than 40 physicians, many of whom are fellowship-trained and hold advanced specialty training in oncology, laparoscopy, infertility, incontinence and pediatrics. Georgia Urology physicians use state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment and advanced treatment techniques, including robot-assisted technology and minimally invasive procedures, in order to manage all urological problems in men, women and children. It is the practice’s mission to deliver the highest possible quality of care to all patients and to be the preeminent urology practice in Georgia.

Interviews are available upon request.

###