For the second year, the Brain Injury Association of America (BIAA) is collaborating with a New England student to educate the public on the impact of concussions. Brooke Mills, student and founder of LessenTheImpact.org, came to acclaim in 2016 for launching the first-ever National Concussion Awareness Day.

Brooke is working diligently is to raise awareness of concussion throughout the United States through educational events, social media, and press coverage. Her primary goal is to increase awareness of the signs and symptoms of mild traumatic brain injury (also known as concussion or mTBI), improve reporting of sports concussions, and give resources and hope to those suffering from post-concussion syndrome. Brooke aims to raise $10,000 for the Brain Injury Association of America through a social media giving campaign during the month of September.

Brooke became an advocate for concussion awareness after sustaining her own concussion in gym class while a freshman at Concord High School. After spending two years recovering from chronic headaches, vertigo, and memory loss, she remembers all too well feeling misunderstood, alone, and scared.

Today, Brooke spends her time volunteering as a peer-to-peer speaker in classrooms around New Hampshire to help teach teens the importance of recognizing, reporting, and managing concussion.

Help spread the word on National Concussion Awareness Day. If you have suffered a concussion, or know someone who has, please share your story on social media on Friday, September 15th and use #NationalConcussionAwarenessDay as a tag. Donations to the Brain Injury Association of America in support of Brooke’s goal can be made at http://biausa.donorpages.com/NCAD2017/.