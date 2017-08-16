On an upcoming episode of “Success Files” hosted by Rob Lowe, the award winning actor will introduce a segment that will take viewers on a tour of various Eco-Friendly Manufacturing Facilities to see new advances in technology and how profit does not necessarily have to harm the environment. Eco-friendly manufacturing is defined as an effort by various industries to build things that consumers need and want while at the same time trying to lessen the carbon footprint in the manufacture of those goods, and often in using those products.

Examples of producing consumer products in an eco-friendly manner include using renewable energy, reducing the amount of waste involved in manufacturing, conserving water when possible, and looking for better and more efficient ways to use raw and natural resources. Sometimes producing products in an eco-friendly manner can be challenging, and sometimes new, innovative, and better ways of production are discovered during the process.

“Success Files,” with Rob Lowe has been nominated and has received several awards for excellent programming. The program can be seen on different PBS Member Stations around the United States.