Nationwide extended warranty leader Protect My Car is proud to announce that its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Barbie Vandenheuvel, has won the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s 2017 “BusinessWoman of the Year” award in the “Business Services” category.

The prestigious annual award garners hundreds of nominations and recognizes top women executives in the Tampa Bay Area who have made significant contributions across the enterprise and within the community. Vandenheuvel and winners from other categories were announced in front of nearly 500 attendees during a special ceremony at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach on August 11, 2017.

Protect My Car’s co-owner and President, Joseph Rubino, commented: “Everything that Barbie has accomplished in her career has been earned because of her relentless commitment to hard work, dedication, determination, open-mindedness, teamwork, adaptability and drive. She started her career as a phone representative and, through her efforts and achievements, quickly elevated into key management and executive positions. Everyone who works with and for Barbie benefits from her confident, yet caring, approach. We are delighted and proud that her skills, talents and abilities were recognized by her peers and her award is richly deserved!”

More information on Protect My Car is available at https://www.protectmycar.com.

About Protect My Car

Protect My Car is one of the nation’s leading providers of extended vehicle service contracts. The company’s extended coverage plans are ideal for consumers with cars less than 10 years old, and with fewer than 150,000 miles, and whose manufacturer’s warranty has expired or will expire soon. Consumers with vehicles older than 10 years, or with more than 150,000 miles, can take advantage of Protect My Car’s “Ambassador” line of policies, which include 24/7 roadside assistance, rental car reimbursement and repair bill savings of at least 50 percent. All of Protect My Car’s policies are offered with a “Free Look” trial period. If a new customer is not completely satisfied, they can contact Protect My Car’s Customer Service Department within 30 days of purchasing their policy and receive a full refund of their down payment.

In addition, Protect My Car has recently introduced an auto and home insurance agency that provides consumers, in several states, with free, fast and no-obligation quotes from some of the nation’s largest carriers.