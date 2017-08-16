Renters Warehouse This is remarkable and I am so proud of our committed, entrepreneurial and hard-working Renters Warehouse family across the nation,” Renters Warehouse CEO Kevin Ortner

Renters Warehouse is thrilled to announce that for the eighth consecutive year, it has been named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America.

This is Inc. Magazine’s 36th annual list and it is said to be the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The 2017 list shares a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small and midsized businesses.

Already making the official Honor Roll after a five-time run, Renters Warehouse now ranks for its eighth time, coming in at #2188 on the list. It’s an impressive feat as only a small fraction of businesses across the country have demonstrated such consistent high growth year-over-year.

On the heels of celebrating its 10th anniversary, the launch of its first book Rent Estate™ Revolution, and massive expansion across the country to over 42 markets in 25 states, it’s been a monumental year for the property management empire. “This is remarkable and I am so proud of our committed, entrepreneurial and hard-working Renters Warehouse family across the nation,” said Renters Warehouse CEO Kevin Ortner. “Looking back on the past ten years in business and knowing that we have been recognized for our continued growth by such a prestigious list for 8 out of ten of those years is incredibly rewarding.”

With homeownership numbers steadily declining and rentership rising, Renters Warehouse’s phenomenal growth can be attributed to its ability to successfully and rapidly expand its services across the country through flexible operations and hiring, and flat-rate pricing to reduce typical P&L variability. In the last year, Renters Warehouse added thousands of properties under management through strategic acquisitions, partnerships and takeovers that grew the company from one corporate location to 15 corporate locations (and counting) across the country.

Through acquisitions and franchise buybacks, corporate doors under management grew from 5,000 to 11,500, a growth of 130% and an increase in 230% of the total properties managed within the organization.

“Winning awards such as the Inc. 5000 put us in an excellent position when we’re moving into new markets and recruiting Market Leaders and Rent Estate advisors,” shared Ortner. “Such credibility like this allows us to attract top talent. People who want to be true thought leaders in this industry and part of a winning team and a winning culture. Without our award-winning team, recognizable growth of this level would not be possible and we remind ourselves of this every day.”

The average company on the list achieved a mind-boggling three-year average growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years. The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring all the companies on the list will be held from October 10 through 12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, CA.

Renters Warehouse exists to help homeowners and investors create wealth and financial freedom through Rent Estate™. To learn more about Rent Estate, visit http://www.rentestaterevolution.com and order your copy of Rent Estate™ Revolution, Renters Warehouse’s cornerstone book for the masses authored by Kevin Ortner and with foreword Dr. Arthur B. Laffer, Phd., Economic Policy Advisor to President Ronald Reagan.

-30-

About Renters Warehouse

Renters Warehouse is one of the fastest growing and highest reviewed residential property management companies in America. Backed by growth equity investor and majority stakeholder Northern Pacific Group, and under the leadership of President and CEO Kevin Ortner, Renters Warehouse now manages more than $3 billion in residential real estate, servicing 13,000+ investors across 20,000+ residential homes over 42 markets and 25 states. NPG Managing Partner Scott Honour, who in 1999 was a founder of YapStone, a leading online rental property payment service provider, serves as Chairman.

Renters Warehouse expertly serves everyday single-property homeowners as well as real estate investors. In 2015, the company officially trademarked the term Rent Estate™ to redefine the entire SFR (Single Family Rental) industry as more traditional real estate gives way to this new lucrative asset. Through their dedicated Portfolio Services Division led by Chief Investment Officer Anthony Cazazian, the company also brings professional, scalable and efficient single property management solutions to investment portfolios with both centralized services and local market expertise and staff. Not only has Renters Warehouse received the prestigious honor of being included on the Inc. 500 | 5000 list of fastest-growing privately held companies in America eighth consecutive years in a row, it was also named one of the “Best Places to Work” in Minnesota (where they are headquartered) by the Minneapolis St. Paul Business Journal in 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016. The company was also honored as a best place to work in Arizona (a centralized corporate services center) by the Phoenix Business Journal in 2013 and 2014, and achieved a spot on the prestigious 2016 Top Companies to Work for in AZ list. Nationwide, Renters Warehouse has been honored as one of America's "Best Places to Work" in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 by Outside Magazine. Recognized as pioneers in real estate, business management and innovation, Renters Warehouse has been awarded 22 Business Stevie Awards both internationally and stateside.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse received an “A” rating from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) after meeting the BBB’s eight Standards of Trust and earning BBB Accreditation. In 2016, Morningstar Credit Ratings, LLC, a nationally recognized statistical rating organization (NRSRO) offering a wide array of services including operational risk assessments, assigned its MOR RV2 residential-vendor ranking to Renters Warehouse as a residential property manager, indicating that the company demonstrates proficiency in managing key areas of operational risk.

In 2017, Renters Warehouse published its first book - Rent Estate™ Revolution. Authored by CEO Kevin Ortner, the book shares the Renters Warehouse philosophy and business expertise around single-family rentals and the power of Rent Estate to drive long-term wealth creation, retirement security and financial freedom for the everyday person. Sign up for updates now at: http://www.rentestaterevolution.com.