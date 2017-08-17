Rise Up and Join UNCF New York for the Second Annual Walk/Run for Education

Senator Kevin S. Parker serves as Honorary Chair

WHAT: UNCF hosts the second annual walk/run for education at Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on August 26. “We Rise Together” is the theme for the broad-based community fundraising event benefiting 1,000 deserving students from the New York area in pursuit of a higher education. Senator Kevin S. Parker serves as honorary chair, helping to raise public awareness on the need to secure better futures for us all through community support.

Event features music, vendors and activities for everyone, including a group Zumba instruction and health screenings by The Brooklyn Hospital Center. Hot 97 radio’s Lisa Evers serves as emcee, kicking off with an exciting program with special guests Kym Hamptons, former WNBA New York Liberty player; the New York Sharks Women’s Pro Football Team and other community influencers.

UNCF events such as this one helped raise over $3.8 million last year in educational scholarships for New York students. With the support of this year’s sponsors—Gilead, M&T and PepsiCo—and through walk registrations and donations, UNCF hopes to meet the goal of $150,000 for a great cause.

The community is encouraged to recruit family members, friends and colleagues to lace up for education. For more information on how to help the next generation of leaders or to register for this event, please visit: https://uncf.org/events/event/uncf-annual-5k-walk-run-new-york.

WHO: UNCF New York office, corporations, fraternities, sororities, groups, faith-based entities, local organizations, HBCU alumni and individuals

WHEN: August 26. Registration starts at 7 a.m. Walk/run starts at 9:00 a.m.

WHERE: Prospect Park

Follow this event @uncfny #uncfny #uncf

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation's largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students' education and development through scholarships and other programs, strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20 percent of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF awards more than $100 million in scholarships annually and administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized motto, “A mind is a terrible thing to waste, but a wonderful thing to invest in.”® Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at more than 1,100 colleges and universities. Learn more at UNCF.org, or for continuous news and updates, follow UNCF on Twitter @UNCF.