Felix the Cat Frolic Platform Toy, estimated at $20,000-40,000. Our September toy and bank sale unquestionably will be the collector’s event of the fall season. The range of robots and banks on offer is amazing, and offers something for every enthusiast at all collecting price points. -Dan Morphy, Morphy Auctions

Morphy Auctions, the finest auction destination for fresh to the market collections, is pleased to announce this important sales event to be held on Saturday, September 16th and Sunday, September 17th. Bidding starts promptly at 9:00 AM each day. All lots from this event are on display in Morphy's Denver auction gallery and available for preview now.

Morphy’s is known for its leadership with still and mechanical banks, so you can bet your bottom dollar collectors will find items of interest among the 450+ lots on offer. It’s off to the races with lot #306, a Kyser & Rex Roller Skating mechanical bank. This bank is activated by placing a coin in the roof slot and pressing a lever. The skaters glide to the rear of the rink as the coin falls into the bank; the man then turns to present a wreath to the little girl. It is estimated at $25,000-35,000. Lot #307, a rare raised letter example of the American Sewing Machine bank, will needle collectors with its $15,000-25,000 estimate. And certain to be the talk of the town is lot #375, a Shepard Hardware Stump Speaker mechanical bank in beautiful original working condition, estimated at $4,000-6,000.

Also of note here are two mechanical rarities from J. & E. Stevens. The first, lot #245, is a c. 1880’s red and tan barrel version of the company’s Germania Exchange bank. It features a goat holding a beer mug and standing on top of a keg. When a coin is placed on the goat's tail and the keg’s faucet is turned on, the goat deposits the money and rewards the depositor with a mug of beer. The second is lot #304, a Lion Hunter bank with provenance to the F. H. Griffith collection. This example, patented in 1911, represents Teddy Roosevelt on the prowl for big game. The bank is activated by pulling back the cocking device on the gun and placing a coin on a barrel. Once the lever is pressed, Teddy takes aim and fires; the coin strikes the lion and falls into the receptacle below. These two fine examples are estimated at $8,000-12,000 each.

Bank enthusiasts may also choose to invest in lot #101, a J. M. Harper Red Riding safe bank estimated at $5,000-7,000; lot #11, a City Bank with its original butterfly trap estimated at $1,800-2,500; and lot #373, a German-made Weightlifter bank, estimated at $6,000-9,000. This heavy metal favorite - and extreme rarity - lifts his weight when a coin is dropped into the bank’s slot. This example was featured in Dan Morphy’s book, The Official Price Guide To Mechanical Banks.

Rolling right along, this sale includes two extraordinary wheeled items of note. Lot #1173, a large tin litho Felix the Cat Frolic platform windup toy, is estimated at $20,000-40,000. This toy features a large Felix, two smaller Felixes, and two red mice riding upon a yellow carriage. This is one of only four known examples of this oversized toy produced in 1926. According to our experts, “This is the ultimate Felix toy and should be considered one of the top 10 comic character tin toys of all time.” Another real-wheel-deal is lot #580, a Hubley "Say It With Flowers" cast iron delivery motorcycle, estimated at $25,000-35,000. One of the most desirable cast iron motorcycles ever made, this example is the largest size variation and includes its original decals and embossed lettering.

This sale’s offering of over 50 fine dolls should put collectors in a playful mood. Lot #913, a 21” Steiner “G” Bebe, is estimated at $18,000-22,000. This exceptional doll is one of the most elusive examples produced by this firm. She is fully jointed and marked “Sie G 3.” Her face comes to life with outstanding, beautiful bisque, heavy mauve eye shadow, feathered eyebrows, a finely detailed mouth and lips, highly detailed ears, and original blue paperweight eyes. Another head-turner in this category is lot #919, a 17 ½” “portrait face” Schmidt Bebe, estimated at $8,500-10,500. She is on a marked Schmidt body and is marked with the number “2” and SCH. You can’t help but be taken in by her outstanding set blue spiral paperweight eyes and finely painted lashes.

This sale’s selection of over 100 robots and space toys is simply out of this world. Lot #1493, a GA-50 DX Gaiking & Daikuu Maryuu Space Dragon & Robot, is estimated at $4,000-8.000. Likely the most sought-after Popy toy ever produced, this toy transforms from a skull to a robot and includes its original packaging and all accessories. Lot #1492, a Takemi Pegas Deluxe Robot, is estimated at $3,000-6,000. This lot includes the toy’s original catalog, trays, Styrofoam, and all accessories including the vinyl figure in near mint complete condition in a near mint condition box. These are difficult to find and represent a wonderful combination of a vinyl toy, a diecast toy, and 1970’s shoebox style art. Lot #1709, an excellent example of the always desirable Japanese battery operated Gang of Five Sonic Robot, is estimated at $1,500-2,500. And lot #1350, a complete boxed example of a Bullmark Angillas, should spark monster sized interest with its $1,000-1,500 estimate.

Tin and pressed steel toys, vehicles, trains, figures, and firearms - as well as other specialty categories - round out this comprehensive two-day sale. Lot #785, a King Red Ryder prototype air rifle, is estimated at $1,800-2,100. This is the second prototype of King's model that was manufactured in 1939 and is one of two of its kind known to exist.

According to Dan Morphy, President of Morphy Auctions, “Our September toy and bank sale unquestionably will be the collector’s event of the fall season. The range of robots and banks on offer is simply amazing, and offers something for every enthusiast at all collecting price points. The giant windup tin litho Felix the Cat platform toy has really caught my eye. It is amazing that it is still in existence, given its size and ephemeral design! We welcome you to visit our gallery in Denver, PA to view these outstanding items firsthand, or of course check them out online anytime at http://www.morphyauctions.com.”

