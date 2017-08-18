Cleresse Sprague, a parent, a grandparent, and an educator with twenty-five years of classroom teaching experience and a master’s degree in special education with a focus on behavior intervention, has completed her new book “Intertwining Choices: A Curriculum of Social Acquisition and Empowerment”: a collection of social stories and educational guides that evolved from daily interactions Mrs. Sprague had with students and their families. The social stories, which are timeless and yet require diversity, were written to address issues that students frequently struggle with during their formative years.

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Cleresse Sprague’s guide for educators offers invaluable insight gleaned from decades of work helping children and young adults navigate the confusing waters of adolescence and empowering them for social success.

Sprague shares, “In today’s society, our youth have an array of social issues they are trying to cope with and to comprehend. A long-time friend may suddenly turn against them, or the devastation they feel day after day in a perceived hostile environment can lead to suicide. Our youth may be confused, searching for answers, and in need of guidance.

Parents, families, school staff, the juvenile justice system, organized youth groups, and the medical profession are all educators who impact the social development of our youth. Situations can arise suddenly that leave these educators confused and in search of information that will help them guide our youth in a positive and comprehensible manner.”

