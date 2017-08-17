Productive Edge Named to 2017 Inc 5000 for Fourth Consecutive Year

Productive Edge Named to 2017 Inc 5000 We’re honored and grateful to receive this award for another year because it signifies that we’re consistently making a transformative impact for our clients.

Chicago-based Digital Transformation consultancy, Productive Edge, has been named to the prestigious Inc 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth consecutive year.

“We apply cutting edge technology to pioneer new business models and launch products that create lasting change,” says Managing Partner, Joel Livet. “We’re honored and grateful to receive this award for another year because it signifies that we’re consistently making a transformative impact for our clients.”

Productive Edge founding partners, Joel Livet and Wyatt Kapastin, set out in 2008 with a vision to help organizations reimagine and reinvent how they interact with their audiences, and their approach has yielded remarkable results. Leveraging a combination of leading and emerging technologies, top-notch talent, and a unique approach to innovation known as Enterprise Lean©, Productive Edge’s award-winning work has been recognized by industry heavyweights.

Most recently, Productive Edge was named a Microsoft Mobile App Development Partner of the Year Finalist. Additionally, the company has been recognized among the Crain’s Fast 50 and Chicago’s Best & Brightest Companies for the past two consecutive years.

As a Digital Transformation consultancy, Productive Edge specializes in Enterprise Custom Software, Modern Mobility, Artificial Intelligence, Cloud, Blockchain, Digital Experience, Virtual and Augmented Reality solutions. The firm’s portfolio spans a variety of verticals, including many Fortune 1000 clients in the Healthcare, Retail, Financial Services Sports and Entertainment industries.

