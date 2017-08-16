TitleSmart, Inc. also celebrates its 10 Year Anniversary in 2017. “This is your 4th time on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment,” writes Inc. Media President and Editor in Chief, Eric Schurenberg. "A mere one in ten have made the list four times."

TitleSmart, Inc., a leading Twin Cities title insurance company, today announced that it has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment— its independent small businesses. TitleSmart earned its spot on the list for achieving 99% growth over the last three years.

“We are ecstatic to be a part of the Inc. 5000 2017 List of America’s fastest-growing companies,” said Cindy Koebele, President of TitleSmart, Inc. “To be featured for a fourth year in a row is a true achievement. I am extremely proud and humbled by our dedicated staff that have allowed our continued growth over the years. We appreciate the unwavering support from our customers, clients, and partners that have made our success possible.”

The average company on the list achieved an astonishing three-year growth of 481%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,631 jobs over the past three years. Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

“This is your 4th time on the Inc. 5000, which is a truly extraordinary accomplishment,” writes Inc. Media President and Editor in Chief, Eric Schurenberg. “Of the tens of thousands of companies that have applied to the Inc. 5000 over the years, only a fraction have made the list more than once. A mere one in ten have made the list four times.”

About TitleSmart, Inc.

TitleSmart, Inc. is a full-service title insurance company dedicated to providing clients with exceptional title, escrow, and real estate closing solutions. From investing in the best systems to adding extra touches like warm cookies, gourmet coffee and branded trinkets to each closing, TitleSmart embraces the mentality that closing on your house should be a positive, fun and upbeat experience. A certified Women’s Business Enterprise, TitleSmart was named one of the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2014, 2015, and 2016 and one of the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal’s Best Places to Work in 2015. Cindy Koebele, President of TitleSmart, was also named the 2015 EY Entrepreneur of the Year® for the Upper Midwest region. For more information visit http://title-smart.com.