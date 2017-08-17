Best Card LLC Makes It Easy for Patients to Pay Online Anytime

Healthcare Payments Best Card can often reduce the costs of invoicing patients and the delays associated with processing checks received through the U.S. mail.

Best Card LLC, a leading force in the credit card payment processing industry, today began a targeted initiative to help healthcare organizations manage accounts receivable more effectively. Dental practices and doctor's offices often experience difficulties in receiving payments because they lack the expertise and experience needed to accept online payments through their websites. Best Card has been providing expert assistance for clients since 2009 and offers local support for businesses in Omaha and throughout the state of Nebraska.

Vice President of Sales Dominic DiGiacomo outlined the problem facing healthcare providers today. "As we visit with a lot of our medical office managers, we’re finding that they're spending a lot of time and energy receiving phone calls from patients wanting to make payments on their accounts." By providing solutions that allow medical and dental practices to accept payments online on weekends and at any time during the night or day, Best Card can reduce the workload carried by these medical professionals and can provide greater convenience for patients as well.

By allowing patients to make payments on their accounts 24 hours a day, seven days a week, the services offered by Best Card can increase patient satisfaction and on-time payment percentages. This can translate directly into higher revenues for medical and dental facilities that adopt online payment options. Best Card can often reduce the costs of invoicing patients and the delays associated with processing checks received through the U.S. mail.

DiGiacomo noted that the labor and postage involved with sending out just four invoices for a $50 copay could potentially eliminate any profits realized from the medical or dental procedure. Because credit card payments can be processed more quickly, Best Card can reduce the need for multiple invoices and the costs associated with these staff activities.

Best Card offers a specialized approach to credit card processing that allows the company to deliver innovative and customized solutions for each of the companies and healthcare providers it serves. The team at Best Card strives to make a real and positive difference for the clients they serve. To that end, they work with medical and dental providers to ensure compliance with all aspects of HIPAA regulations and to provide the lowest possible rates for these clients.

The services offered by Best Card can provide considerable savings for healthcare providers. DiGiacomo stated, "When we do a cost analysis on their credit card statements, we often find that they are overpaying by two, sometimes even three percentage points." This can add up to thousands of dollars over the course of an average year without any major changes to the processing methodology of the end user.

Best Card can deliver lower rates and superior service for medical, chiropractic and dental practices. Founded in 2009, the company has been endorsed by OneHealth Nebraska and the Nebraska Medical Association as a preferred provider of credit card processing services.

