Increasing numbers of recent studies from Australia, Europe, Japan, and the United States suggest a link between how the brain processes language and music. New Ways in Teaching with Music, just released from TESOL Press, draws on this research and offers language teachers 101 ways to incorporate music into every day lessons.

It’s no secret to language teachers that music can be a powerful tool. Even the ancient Greeks and Chinese philosophers viewed music as a vital instrument in education. Music can decrease anxiety, increase motivation and retention, and invigorate both students and teachers. When students are engaged, their creative juices flow, they become more receptive, and learning becomes more memorable.

The question is how to incorporate music into language lessons. New Ways in Teaching with Music is a collection of adaptable lessons that use music as a catalyst for effective, engaging, and enjoyable language learning.

The book is organized into eight sections: reading, writing, listening, speaking, grammar, vocabulary, cultural exploration, and integrated skills.

“This book demonstrates how music can be included in all curricular areas,” note editors Emily Herrick and Jean L. Arnold. “Additionally, the lessons showcased are from teachers on six continents and more than 80 different teaching contexts. The types of music they use are equally as diverse. That’s what makes this book so unique.”

The format of the lessons make them especially accessible to busy teachers. Each of the activities lists the level of student proficiency, the activity’s aims, time required for preparation and in class, and materials needed.

“This book has fabulous, easy-to-follow activities for second and foreign language learners at various levels,” says Jill Fox, PhD, Director, Intensive English Language Institute, Creighton University. “Activities feature classic and contemporary songs across genres, and many are designed for or adaptable to another song choice; this affords teachers more creativity, and provides students with added motivation and relevance…this book [is] an important resource for novice and veteran teachers.”

New Ways in Teaching with Music is the latest release in TESOL Press’ best-selling New Ways Series. Books in the New Ways Series are written by teachers, for teachers, and cover a broad range of practical and contemporary topics relevant to English language teaching.

New Ways in Teaching with Music is available in both print and ebook (PDF) formats, and it includes a companion website with additional resources. More information on this title and sample chapters are available through the TESOL Press Bookstore.

About TESOL Press

TESOL Press, the publishing division of TESOL International Association, supports excellence in the field of English language teaching through a full range of publications. TESOL authors are leading experts in the field and include experienced researchers, classroom teachers, and students.

TESOL Press has a long history of providing quality publications, including a book catalog of more than 100 titles. These books, as well as TESOL’s high-impact, peer-reviewed journal, TESOL Quarterly, find their way to classrooms and libraries all over the globe. Other TESOL Press resources include TESOL Journal, a refereed, practitioner-oriented online-only journal for TESOL members, TESOL Connections, a monthly e-newsletter offering practical articles and resources for classroom teachers and English language educators, and the TESOL Blog, which provides readers with news, information, and updates on the latest research, effective classroom practices, and peer-to-peer advice on a variety of topics.