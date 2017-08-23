TheStrapStore.com Releases SPEEDWRAP® Heavy Duty Cable Tie

TheStrapStore.com Applications where a user feels more comfortable’ zip tying’ our straps permanently to the cable, will appreciate this new heavy duty cable tie. Past News Releases RSS Speedtech Introduces New...

Speedtech International, Inc., a leading manufacturer of hook and loop ties, straps and specialty fasteners is pleased to announce SPEEDWRAP® Brand Heavy Duty Cable Tie. The Heavy Duty Cable Tie offers a reusable and adjustable fastening solution with a wider body for heavier cords, featuring a unique self-gripping system, enabling the user to quickly wrap the tie around an object, and then around onto itself for a secure hold.

Speedtech’s newest cable tie features a heavy duty shape and design and the ability to permanently secure the tie to a cable. Users of the SPEEDWRAP® Brand Heavy Duty Cable simply wrap the tie around a wire, secure with a nylon zip tie and use the remaining hook and loop cable tie to bundle. The SPEEDWRAP® Heavy Duty Cable Tie offers a reusable and adjustable fastening solution like its sister product, the iconic SPEEDWRAP® Brand Cable Tie.

The new SPEEDWRAP® Brand Heavy Duty Cable Tie is available for sale on TheStrapStore.com. The tie is sold in convenient packages of 10/bag and zip ties are also included.

SPEEDWRAP® back-to-back style hook and loop cable ties are laminated without adhesives so there is no chemical residue and the product cannot delaminate during use. These industrial grade hook and loop ties can be cycled (opened and closed) hundreds of times. Due to the breadth of the product line and industrial grade construction and materials- the brand has become synonymous with ‘quality’ among its MRO and Industrial user base.

Steve Pope, Speedtech’s Vice President of Sales, adds, “Applications where a user feels more comfortable 'zip tying’ our straps permanently to the cable, will appreciate this new heavy duty cable tie.” Applications include Audio/Video, MRO, Industrial and more.

The SPEEDWRAP® brand of hook and loop & specialty fasteners is offered through Industrial, MRO, Data Communications, Audio-Video, Hardware and other Distributors Nationwide. The SPEEDWRAP® brand is also sold online through many of those Authorized Distributors including TheStrapStore.com, Fastenal.com and other leading online resellers. SPEEDWRAP® Brand fasteners are manufactured at Speedtech’s ISO Registered factory located in Racine, Wisconsin.

More About Speedtech International, Inc.

Founded in 1994, Speedtech International Inc. pioneered the development of cable and wire management using hook and loop fasteners. Speedtech provides OEM’s, engineers, product managers, purchasing agents, and distributors the most complete line of hook and loop products including ties, straps, continuous rolls, and unique patented fasteners. Today the company also offers non-hook and loop products for bundling, banding, and securing wires and cables, or material handling. Newer products include the Kwik Bandit™ Rubber Banding Straps and the Ty-Up™ Cargo Ties. For more information and to view Speedtech’s full product offerings, visit http://www.speedtechinternational.com.

For more information Visit http://www.speedtechinternational.com

Email: pr(at)speedtechinternational(dot)com Or Call 262-635-9394