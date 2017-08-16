Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) Appoints New Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Spiro will play a critical role in developing and expanding BHI's innovative solutions that help to improve the cost and quality of healthcare.

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) announced today that Dr. Alan Spiro joined the leadership team as Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Spiro brings over 30 years of clinical, healthcare IT, value-based care, and change management experience to BHI where he will provide strategic leadership for BHI’s cutting-edge analytics solutions.

“I am thrilled to welcome Dr. Spiro to BHI,” said Swati Abbott, CEO of Blue Health Intelligence. “He will play a critical role in developing and expanding our innovative solutions that help to improve the cost and quality of healthcare.”

Prior to joining BHI, Dr. Spiro was Chief Medical Officer at Medica, a health services company, providing healthcare coverage in the employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. He was also co-founder of Accolade, Inc., an on-demand healthcare concierge for employers, health plans, and health systems. At Accolade, Dr. Spiro served as Chief Medical Officer where he spearheaded the development of health advocacy programs that significantly improved health outcomes, resulting in substantial cost savings. Additionally, Dr. Spiro served as Vice President, Chief Medical Officer National Accounts at Anthem, Inc.

Dr. Spiro holds a Doctor of Medicine degree from the Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons and a Masters of Business Administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University. He is currently on the Board of Directors for the Institute for Practice and Provider Performance Improvement. Dr. Spiro is also a frequent speaker at national healthcare conferences.

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is the nation’s premier resource for data-driven insights about healthcare trends and best practices, promoting healthier lives and more affordable access to safe and effective care. BHI leverages a team of analytics experts and advanced technology, coupled with access to the greatest number of healthcare claims—172 million lives—gathered over 10 years in a safe, HIPAA-compliant, secure database. The resulting conformed, reliable data set has the broadest, deepest pool of integrated medical and pharmacy claims, reflecting medical utilization in every ZIP code. Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. BHI is a trade name of Health Intelligence Company, LLC. http://www.bluehealthintelligence.com.