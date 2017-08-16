ANY LAB TEST NOW Honored for First Time on Prestigious Inc. 5000 List

Any Lab Test Now® is thrilled to announce its groundbreaking premiere on the new Inc. 5000. The company ranked #4429 on the newly released, 36th annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious compilation of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent small and midsized businesses.

Any Lab Test Now is a national franchise of direct-access lab testing with more than 160 locations. “We are ecstatic about our debut on the Inc. 5000,” says Clarissa Bradstock, CEO of Any Lab Test Now, “We have more than doubled our growth in just three years. This expansion speaks to the quality of our brand and our passion to build on this growth while providing thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses across the country.”

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies. "The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking, and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

To view Any Lab Test Now in the full ranking, visit: https://www.inc.com/profile/any-lab-test-now

About ANY LAB TEST NOW®

Founded in 1992, ANY LAB TEST NOW is a franchise direct access lab testing company that provides thousands of standard lab tests to consumers and businesses in a professional, convenient and cost-effective, transparent manner. With more than 160 facilities around the U.S., ANY LAB TEST NOW offers a variety of affordable and confidential lab tests to consumers and businesses including general health and wellness panels, pregnancy, HIV/STD, drug, paternity and many more tests. To learn more about ANY LAB TEST NOW, visit http://www.anylabtestnow.com or like us on Facebook, http://www.facebook.com/anylabtestnowcorp.