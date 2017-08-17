“In collaborating with Edmentum, our goal is to provide teachers with data-driven solutions that help them improve student outcomes,” says Paula O’Gorman, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Renaissance.

Renaissance®, the leader in pre-K-12 learning analytics, announces Edmentum™, a leading provider of web-based learning solutions, as the newest member of the Renaissance Growth Alliance™. This collaboration will provide educators with a seamless flow of data by using Renaissance Star Assessments® to drive placement into Exact Path, Edmentum’s K-8 individualized learning solution, helping to deliver targeted instruction to students.

In addition, as part of the Renaissance Growth Alliance, Exact Path will be integrated with Renaissance Flow 360™, the only offering that connects assessment, planning, instruction, and practice in one place. The integration will provide teachers the ability to incorporate key insights from Exact Path into a unified measure of student mastery.

“In collaborating with Edmentum, our goal is to provide teachers with data-driven solutions that help them improve student outcomes,” says Paula O’Gorman, senior vice president of strategic partnerships at Renaissance. “We’re committed to continually innovating our solutions to meet the needs of educators, and in the many conversations we’ve had with Edmentum about this collaboration, it’s clear they share this same goal. It’s great to see this vision come to fruition by working together on a solution that gives time back to teachers to focus on what they truly do best—creating valuable learning experiences in the classroom.”

Renaissance recently formed the Renaissance Growth Alliance to enable integrated solutions between best-in-class instructional providers with Renaissance’s assessment, planning, and practice solutions to drive a holistic view of student growth and performance. This gives time back to teachers so more of it can be focused on instruction, progress monitoring, and personalization.

Edmentum provides K-12 solutions that blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Exact Path is a K-8 individualized learning solution, focused on understanding where students are academically. The solution utilizes adaptive assessment and targeted learning paths aligned to teacher-specified goals, paced to student needs, and structured to give students control over their own educational journeys.

"Edmentum is dedicated to making it easier for educators to individualize instruction," said Edmentum CEO Jamie Post Candee. "This integration brings together two powerful programs, Exact Path and Star Assessments, to deliver student-centric, adaptive instruction to the classroom. By collaborating with Renaissance, we are offering schools and districts the flexibility to use the successful programs that they already have in place to deliver targeted instruction to all of their students.”

Renaissance® is the leader in pre-K-12 learning analytics, enabling educators to drive phenomenal student growth. Renaissance's solutions facilitate the ability to analyze, customize, and plan personalized learning paths for students, allowing time for what matters—creating energizing learning experiences in the classroom. Founded by parents, upheld by educators, and enriched by data scientists, Renaissance knows learning is a continual journey—from year to year and throughout a lifetime. Our data-driven, personalized solutions are currently used in over one-third of U.S. schools and more than 60 countries around the world.

Edmentum, Inc., is committed to making it easier for educators to individualize learning for every student through simple technology, high-quality content, and actionable data. Founded in innovation, Edmentum's powerful learning solutions blend technology with individual teaching approaches. Edmentum is committed to being educators' most trusted partner in creating successful student outcomes everywhere learning occurs. Built on 50 years of experience in education, Edmentum solutions currently support educators and students in more than 40,000 schools nationwide.

