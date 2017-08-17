Aprio, LLP, the new name for HA+W, the largest full-service, CPA-led business advisory firm based in Atlanta, Georgia, is honored to announce that Ric Hubler, a director in the firm’s International Services group, has been recognized as one of the most influential Asian Americans in Georgia by the Georgia Asian Times.

The annual award recognizes 25 individuals who have made an impact in arts, business, government, politics, social work, education and healthcare. Honorees are selected by a committee of community, civic and media representatives.

In his role as director in Aprio’s International Services group, Ric works closely with inbound and outbound businesses, advising them on the most effective strategies for establishing a business in the U.S. or abroad.

In addition to his role at Aprio, Ric is president of the National Association of Chinese Americans (NACA), a role he’s held since 2015. Prior to becoming president, Ric was on the NACA board. During his time with the organization, Ric has led efforts in programming and operations and hosted a visiting delegation from China to Atlanta. His work at NACA has helped foster better understanding and improved the relationship between Georgia and China at a cultural and diplomatic level.

“We are proud of Ric for his commitment to the Asian community in Georgia,” said Yelena Epova, partner-in-charge of International Services at Aprio. “His efforts to improve international relations between the State of Georgia and Asia continue to drive new business into the state and enable Aprio to best serve its clients expanding to Asia or Asian businesses looking to open operations in the U.S.”

Ric is fluent in Spanish and Portuguese and is actively involved with several local Atlanta charities and community organizations, including the Atlanta Community Food Bank, Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Habitat for Humanity, Hands On Atlanta, KaBoom! and the Woodruff Arts Center.

For more information about Aprio’s International Services, contact Ric Hubler at ric.hubler(at)aprio(dot)com or 770-353-5317.

About Aprio

As a premier full-service, CPA-led business advisory firm, Aprio’s associates work as integrated teams across advisory, assurance, tax and private client services, bringing our best thinking and personal commitment to each client. At Aprio, we advise clients and associates to achieve what’s next.

Across our practices, we bring our proven expertise, deep understanding and strategic foresight for industries including Housing Authorities; Manufacturing and Distribution; Non-Profit and Education; Professional Services; Real Estate and Construction; Retail, Franchise and Hospitality; Technology and Biosciences; and Title. In our 65 years, we have grown to 400 employees. To serve our clients wherever life or business may take them, our teams speak more than 30 languages and work with clients in over 40 countries. In addition to its Atlanta headquarters, Aprio also operates in New York, Birmingham, Ala. and Sarasota, Fla. For more, visit http://www.aprio.com