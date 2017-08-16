Developer Helps Protect The NC Coast

Coastal Vacation Resorts Office We see ourselves as stewards of this beautiful area in which we live, and recognize all conservation contributions make a difference. --Mark Saunders, CEO of The Coastal Companies

Mark Saunders, CEO of the development organization, The Coastal Companies®, that includes Coastal Vacation Resorts®, announced today the Host of the Coast program has been launched to help protect the North Carolina coastal beaches. “We’re privileged to help protect and preserve the coastlines and coastal inland areas of Brunswick County and our beautiful state,” said Saunders.

Coastal Vacation Resorts®, which manages and markets hundreds of resort properties on the South Brunswick Islands, has partnered with the North Carolina Coastal Land Trust to provide guests with the opportunity to help conserve coastal habitats. The Host of the Coast program adds one dollar ($1) to each night’s stay by a vacationing guest for donation to the Coastal Land Trust. All donations are voluntary, and guests may opt out of the donation. “We have found almost all guests are grateful for the opportunity to help preserve the pristine beaches and nearby coastal areas they come to enjoy with their families,” Saunders acknowledged. He continued, “This is the true meaning of the Host of the Coast program – we see ourselves as stewards of this beautiful area in which we live, and recognize all conservation contributions make a difference.”

“We are thrilled at the successful launch of the Host of the Coast program by The Coastal Companies,” said Camilla Herlevich, Executive Director of the Coastal Land Trust. “This program provides an easy way for companies and their clients to make a real conservation impact, by supporting the only land trust dedicated to saving land in coastal North Carolina. Funds from the Host of the Coast program make it possible for our staff to stay hard at work, saving lands along the Waccamaw River, Town Creek, and dozens of other special places in southeastern North Carolina. We hope more companies will follow the leadership of Mark Saunders and his team, and sign up with the Host of the Coast program.”

Saunders added Coastal Vacation Resorts® is committed to the preservation of North Carolina’s coastline. “We want to be good stewards of the coastline so future generations can enjoy it as much as our families, owners, friends and guests, many of whom have been coming here for decades,” Saunders stated.

Coastal Vacation Resorts® is a vacation marketing and management company located in Holden Beach and Oak Island, North Carolina. An affiliate of The Coastal Companies®, a progressive development organization founded by Mark Saunders and known for its idyllic coastal communities in Brunswick County, Coastal Vacation Resorts® offers a wide variety of rentals – from budget-friendly cottages to high-end oceanfront homes. Communities in the Coastal family include Ocean Ridge Plantation®, Rivers Edge Golf Club and Plantation®, SeaScape at Holden Plantation®, and Seawatch at Sunset Harbor®.

