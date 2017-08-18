We have attracted some of the greatest talent in the industry, and this ranking is a reflection of that.

Bedrock Protection Agency was ranked No. 264 on the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States by Inc. magazine. Bedrock's ranking is due to its 1,647% sales growth over the past three years. It will be highlighted in the September issue of Inc. magazine with the other top-tier (Inc. 500) winners.

Bedrock attributes this growth by seeking to change and improve on some of the common pitfalls of security agencies by providing our clients with transparency, improved communication, accountablility, and using the right mix of personnel and technology.

The 36th annual Inc. 5000 list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees of the Inc. 5000.

"What makes Bedrock different is the people. We have attracted some of the greatest talent in the industry, and this ranking is a reflection of that." said Paul Nelson, Founder and CEO of Bedrock. "From our employees on the front lines to our managers and executives, everyone shares in this this recognition because it took all of our employees' efforts to get to where we are today."

Founded in 2013, Bedrock has built its reputation on responsiveness, customer service and employee retention which has contributed to our growth paving the way for the Inc. 500 nomination. Bedrock is a regional based firm with operations in Utah and Nevada and now has over 300 employees and projected revenues of $8.2 million in 2017.

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2017 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2013 to 2016. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2013. They had to be U.S. based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2016. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2013 is $100,000; the minimum for 2016 is $2 million. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September issue. They represent the top tier of the Inc. 5000, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. Winner of the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 18,000,000 today.