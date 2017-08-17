Frazier & Deeter Opens Las Vegas Office

Frazier & Deeter Our team offers deep expertise and a track record of exceptional service that we believe will be an attractive combination for the Las Vegas community.

Frazier & Deeter, a nationally ranked public accounting and advisory firm, announced today that they have opened a new office in Las Vegas. The new office will enable the firm to better serve clients in the Las Vegas area and across the western region.

The Las Vegas office supports the overall growth strategy of Frazier & Deeter, a firm that has repeatedly been ranked among the fastest growing CPA and advisory firms in the U.S.

“As we have grown to serve clients in all 50 states and internationally, we’ve recognized the need for a physical office in the western region,” noted Seth McDaniel, Managing Partner of Frazier & Deeter. “The Las Vegas market makes sense for Frazier & Deeter given our existing Las Vegas based employees, our client base and the strong growth potential of the market.”

The Las Vegas office will be led by Frazier & Deeter Partner Brandon Sherman. Sherman is a partner in the Process, Risk & Governance practice and the leader of the firm’s Hospitality and Gaming practice.

“Our team in Las Vegas is excited to be growing and this office will help us accelerate our involvement in the city’s dynamic professional community,” noted Sherman. “Our team offers deep expertise and a track record of exceptional service that we believe will be an attractive combination for the Las Vegas community.”

Tax Partner Andy Burnett will provide leadership for the Las Vegas tax practice. Burnett specializes in assisting privately held businesses and high net-worth entrepreneurs and executives with tax strategies. He is one of the leaders of the firm’s Family Office practice.

“We’re excited to expand our presence in Nevada to better support growth on the west coast,” stated Burnett. “We already serve several families in the area and have a unique practice with assisting Nevada based businesses and trusts.”

Frazier & Deeter offers a suite of services that include public and private company audit, business and personal tax advisory, forensic accounting, transaction advisory, governance/compliance, cybersecurity, IT audit and more. The firm's clients include public and private companies across all industries, as well as high net worth individuals, trusts and investment funds.

About Frazier & Deeter

Frazier & Deeter is a nationally recognized CPA and advisory firm headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. The firm provides a wide range of tax, audit, accounting and advisory services to help clients reach their unique financial goals.

Frazier & Deeter has been named one of the 2016 top Accounting Firms to Work For, the 56th largest CPA firm and one of the Fastest Growing CPA firms among the top 100 firms in the U.S. by Accounting Today magazine. Frazier & Deeter has also been named a Best of the Best CPA firm by INSIDE Public Accounting 11 times and in 2017 was named a Top Ten Firm for Women by The MOVE project.