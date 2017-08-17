“It’s an honor to be included on this renowned list for the second straight year.”

Inc. magazine has ranked Factory Expo Home Centers NO. 3240 on its 36th Annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the second consecutive year of inclusion for the nation's sales leader in manufactured, mobile, and park model homes, as they join an exclusive group featuring Microsoft, Oracle, Intuit, Timberland, Vizio and Zappos.com.

“It’s an honor to be included on this renowned list for the second straight year,” said Jim Breen, President and CEO of Factory Expo Home Centers. “We are delighted with our continued growth and thankful for our staff who remain dedicated to providing our customers with a unique home buying experience.”

Factory Expo Home Centers’ customer experience begins with a guided factory tour led by a professional housing consultant providing the homebuyer a behind-the-scenes look at how manufactured homes and park models are built. Afterwards, the customer is invited to visit the onsite fully-furnished model village and browse the extensive selection of models and features before being matched with their dream home.

The 36th Annual Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala will be held October 10-12, 2017 at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, California.

About Factory Expo Home Centers:

Factory Expo Home Centers is the nation’s largest independently owned retailer specializing in factory located model village sales centers. Established in 1999 and with over 16,000 happy homeowners, the company sells and ships manufactured homes, mobile homes, and park model RV homes factory direct, coast to coast, nationwide. To learn more about Factory Expo Home Centers and its home offerings, visit FactoryExpoHomes.com

About Inc. Media:

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today's innovative company builders. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.