PKF O’Connor Davies Expands Harrison Leadership Team

PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP, the nation's 28th largest accounting and advisory firm, announced today that it has promoted veteran partners George Whitehead and Ann Buscaglia to leadership roles in the firm’s Harrison, NY, office. Whitehead was named Partner-in-Charge of the Harrison office, while Buscaglia was named Partner-in-Charge of Tax in that same office. The Harrison office is one of the firm’s largest, with more than 230 employees. The newly created roles are designed to create greater levels of collaboration and oversight as the firm continues to grow its Harrison presence and expand the firm more broadly moving forward.

“Harrison has always been a key location for us, and we’re confident that putting George and Ann in these new leadership roles will help us build on our momentum in that office and beyond,” said Kevin J. Keane, Managing Partner. “We continue to grow as a firm, and promoting partners of this caliber is the logical next step as we look to foster new levels of collaboration, mentorship and leadership amid this ongoing expansion. We’re excited for George and Ann and we’re even more excited about what this means for the firm in the future.”

In his new role, Whitehead will oversee the day-to-day management of the Harrison office, focusing on growth and the surrounding efficiencies, including scheduling, staffing, budgeting and forecasting. Whitehead brings more than 20 years of leadership and administration expertise to the role. He is also a member of the firm’s quality control team and accounting and auditing committees.

As Partner-in-Charge of Tax in Harrison, Buscaglia will oversee the day-to-day management of the office’s tax group, including staffing, training, scheduling and systems to be used within this group. With more than 20 years of tax experience, she is widely recognized as an industry expert. She is an instructor in the firm’s tax CPE program, a mentor to staff and on various committees within the tax department.

PKF O’Connor Davies now has nine offices in four states and continues to expand with mergers and acquisitions in the Northeast and Washington, D.C., region.

About PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP

PKF O’Connor Davies, LLP is a full service Certified Public Accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, nine offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, and more than 700 professionals, led by over 100 partners, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services.

PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 28 in Accounting Today’s 2017 “Top 100 Firms” list and the Firm is also recognized as a “Leader in Audit and Accounting,” a “Pacesetter in Growth” and one of the “Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic.” PKF O’Connor Davies is ranked number 28 in INSIDE Public Accounting’s 2017 “Top 100 Firms” list and recognized as one of the “Top Ten Fastest-Growing Firms." In 2016, PKF O'Connor Davies was named one of Vault's Accounting 50, a ranking of the 50 best accounting employers to work for in North America, and ranked among the top 50 most prestigious accounting firms in America in a complementary Vault survey. The Firm is the 11th largest accounting firm in the New York Metropolitan area, according to Crain’s New York Business, and was named the 10th top accounting firm in New Jersey according to NJBiz’s 2016 rankings.

By consistently delivering proactive, thorough and efficient service, PKF O'Connor Davies has built long-lasting, valuable relationships with its clients. Partners are intimately involved in the day-to-day management of engagements, ensuring a high degree of client service and cost effectiveness. The Firm’s seasoned professional staff members employ a team approach to all engagements to provide clients with the utmost quality and timely services aimed at helping them succeed. Continuity of staffing and attention to detail in all client engagements make the Firm stand out among its competitors.

PKF O’Connor Davies is the lead North American representative of the international association of PKF member firms. PKF International is a network of legally independent member firms providing accounting and business advisory services in 440 locations in 150 countries around the world. With its tradition, experience and focus on the future, PKF O’Connor Davies is ready to help clients meet today’s ever-changing economic conditions and manage the growing complexities of the regulatory environment. For more information, visit http://www.PKFOD.com.