The new Visual IVR for the hearing impaired from Zappix offers a better call experience for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing by using a visual representation of an Interactive Voice Response (IVR) call menu on a smartphone or computer screen. The new Hearing Impaired IVR offers callers an intuitive, convenient and foolproof visual interaction which simplifies their communication with use of a touch screen instead of old phone prompts. Zappix Hearing Impaired Visual IVR empowers people with hearing loss by turning a traditional phone call into an interactive touch screen experience using a powerful visual self service IVR.

Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requires state and local governments to make their programs, services, and activities accessible to individuals with disabilities, including individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing. Call centers have a great challenge in following the ADA Act as geared towards phone calls the violate the ADA Act. The challenge of how service providers go to solve this issue, while still managing all customer's needs is now solved with visual touch screen menus. Zappix takes it a step further by smartly integrating the exact voice menus into smartphone touch screens and allowing for a highly rated NPS score while using the touch screen instead of other options.

The Zappix Mobile On Demand Solution allows all service providers to enable customers with hearing loss to utilize Zappix Visual IVR and On Demand Smart app instead of speaking to agents over the phone which they can not do. They can now simply tap their phone and receive a range of services in the form of mobile on-demand needs and customer service inquiries. The On Demand Mobile app can be accessed from smart phone directly or can be activated by the service Providers.

When the Hearing Impaired customers are dialing the traditional customer service phone number, Zappix solution can activate the On Demand Mobile solution which will allow to visually navigate and interact with the service provider. No longer will someone be limited to the traditional voice prompts, but can now utilize the visual buttons on their smartphone screen to interact with your business. The Zappix Visual Customer Service Solution takes your existing apps and service lines to a new level by providing omni-channel touch screen access – Such as Telephony, Mobile forms, Videos, Images, PDFs, email, text messaging (SMS), Web, and Social Media allowing your customers to interact with you using their touch screens.

“Zappix specialized solution of Visual IVR and Mobile On demand allows Service Providers to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and other regulatory acts worldwide. Voice Commands are now translated into one-touch options allowing for visual communication but also the Zappix Visual IVR for the Hearing Impaired translates phone menus into one-touch options allowing for visual communication. The use of omni-channel visual prompts makes communication easy and straightforward,” said Avner Schneur CEO of Zappix. “The Zappix smartphone Visual IVR for the hearing impaired solved the call center challenge of providing service to individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing."

About Zappix

Cloud-based Zappix Visual IVR is a Software as a Service (SaaS) solution for web or cross-platform mobile apps. Offering omnichannel, customer service communications, Zappix enables businesses to rapidly deploy a highly intuitive, extremely interactive smartphone visual IVR app to improve customer care, reduce contact center costs and increase Net Promoter Scores™.

Fast-growing Zappix currently provides hundreds of contact centers with a streamlined way to empower and better serve customers. Supported organizations include insurance companies, utilities, banks, internet and mobile service providers, retailers, airlines and government agencies.