Zensar has been a key partner with Cisco for over 17 years and we are delighted to take this valued relationship ahead with this alliance.

Zensar Technologies, a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital transformation journey, announced an expansion in the global alliance with Cisco to deliver next-generation Cloud management offerings with Cisco’s CloudCenter (CCC) capabilities. Cisco and Zensar have a relationship that spans more than 17 years, and this alliance is focused on creating a stronger go to market story for both the entities. The scope of this alliance is two-fold. In addition to Zensar being a reseller for Cisco’s CloudCenter solutions globally, it will also integrate its in-house, integrated managed services platform, The Vinci™, with Cisco’s CloudCenter capabilities to enable customers to leverage the Hybrid IT advantage.

Sandeep Kishore, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Zensar Technologies said, “Zensar has been a key partner with Cisco for over 17 years and we are delighted to take this valued relationship ahead with this alliance. Cisco’s CloudCenter offerings bring the best of hybrid cloud management capabilities, combined with Zensar’s expertise in managing end-to-end integration will bring about long-standing business benefit to our customers.”

“Cisco CloudCenter offers a holistic strategy for enterprises that want relevant and industry leading secure, effective and robust solutions. This alliance will benefit global enterprises to leverage our propriety IM platform to integrate the intrinsic benefits of Cisco CloudCenter, creating a complete eco-system. Datacenters are increasingly needed to be more nimble and resilient, along with security; something that Cisco understands really well,” commented Venky Ramanan, Executive Vice-President and Global Head, Platinum Accounts, Zensar Technologies.

This Center of Excellence (CoE) will offer enhanced Hybrid IT advantage for both set of customers by ensuring superior Cloud Management Solutions fuelled by Zensar’s Return on Digital® approach.

One of the key features of the alliance includes the integration of the Cisco’s CloudCenter product with Zensar’s Integrated Managed Services Platform, The Vinci™. This propriety solution helps progressive organizations enhance their digital investments by incorporating Infrastructure Autonomics coupled with Unified IT, Predictive Analytics and Machine Learning methodologies across the entire service portfolio and lifecycle. The joint solution will create a framework that is very focused in delivering the benefits of adopting the hybrid cloud as well as offer clear business benefits.

Key highlights of the alliance includes:



Zensar will create a Cisco CloudCenter Lab to provide all expertise in one unit

Help customers manage their applications across multiple cloud platforms through the CCC

Enable customers to integrate new application development technologies such as PaaS platforms, containers and micro-services architectures through Zensar’s in house cloud product, The Vinci™

Equip customers manage a hybrid environment that will intelligently place certain workloads in the best fitting third-party public cloud platform

The end to end Implementation to be provided by experts from Zensar team

Zensar will lend its expertise in Application Rationalization and Infrastructure Rationalization Consulting

The business benefits from this alliance are as follows:



Building a scalable and flexible datacenter

The Cisco CloudCenter brings about benefits of the hybrid cloud by modelling, deploying and managing applications across approximately 20 different data centers, private or public platforms

Integrate changing business dynamics or uses seamlessly, coupled with Zensar’s proven expertise in creating and managing cloud service models

Maintain stringent governance and security protocols

Bring the best of Cisco’s solution expertise along with Zensar’s experience in having managed a vast user implementation mandates

Cisco’s Cloud Solutions offer an architecture that can work across varied levels of deployments. The Cloud solution provides security across more than 20 datacenters and cloud platforms and regions. The same network will be more robust with Zensar’s implementation capabilities

Zensar’s understanding of the Cisco framework will make it a strategic partnership, bringing together the technical expertise and implementation capabilities

About Zensar (http://www.zensar.com)

Zensar is a leading digital solutions and technology services company that specializes in partnering with global organizations across industries on their Digital Transformation journey. A technology partner of choice, backed by a strong track record of innovation; credible investment in Digital solutions; and unwavering commitment to client success, Zensar’ s comprehensive range of digital and technology services and solutions enables its clients achieve new thresholds of business performance. Zensar, with its experience in delivering excellence and superior client satisfaction through myriad technology solutions, is uniquely positioned to help its clients surpass challenges they face running their existing business most efficiently, helping in their legacy transformation, and planning for business expansion and growth through innovative and digital ways.

Follow Zensar via:

Zensar Blog: http://www.zensar.com/blogs

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Zensar

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/zensar-technologies

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Zensar

About RPG Enterprises (http://www.rpggroup.com)

Mumbai headquartered RPG Enterprises is one of India's largest industrial conglomerates. With over 15 companies in its fold, the group has a strong presence across core business sectors such as Infrastructure, Tyre, IT and Specialty. Established in 1979, RPG Enterprises is one of India’s fastest growing business groups with a turnover in excess of Rs 21,000 crore.

For any queries please feel free to reach out:

PR Contacts (Global Headquarters - India):

Lavanya Jayaram

Chief Marketing Officer

Zensar Technologies

+91 9922243544

Aradhana Prabhu

Public Relations

Zensar Technologies

+91-9765999749

PR Contact – (US)

Julie Machnik

Director of Marketing, US

Zensar Technologies

Tel: +508 621 4753

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in earnings, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, withdrawal of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, and unauthorised use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.