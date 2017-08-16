Greenberg Traurig’s Chinh H. Pham Elected Secretary of the BBA Council

Chinh H. Pham, co-leader of Greenberg Traurig’s Emerging Technology Group and co-chair of the firm’s Intellectual Property(IP) Group in Boston, has been elected to serve as Secretary of the Boston Bar Association (BBA) Council. Pham begins a one-year term on Sept. 1, 2017, and will work with the Council to set policy, advance excellence for the profession, facilitate access to justice, provide crucial oversight, and serve the community at large on behalf of BBA members.

Pham is actively involved in the Boston business and legal communities. At the BBA, he is a member of the Council, the Executive Committee, the Strategic Planning Committee, and serves as co-chair of the Life Sciences Conference Steering Committee. Pham has also served as a member of the Nominating Committee, as co-chair of the International Intellectual Property Committee, and as a member of the Education Committee and the Future of the Legal Profession Implementation Working Group. He is also a member of the Boston Bar Foundation Society of Fellows. Beyond the BBA, Chinh serves as vice chair of the Board of Overseers of the Museum of Science, as an Advisory Board Member of Nanotechnology Law & Business Journal, and as a company mentor at local technology incubators and universities.

About Greenberg Traurig’s Boston Office

Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig’s Boston office is home to nearly 70 attorneys practicing in the areas of corporate, emerging technology, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, and real estate. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of legal experience and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig, LLP

Greenberg Traurig, LLP (GTLaw) has more than 2,000 attorneys in 38 offices in the United States, Latin America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East and is celebrating its 50th anniversary. One firm worldwide, GTLaw has been recognized for its philanthropic giving, was named the largest firm in the U.S. by Law360 in 2017, and among the Top 20 on the 2016 Am Law Global 100. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com Twitter: @GT_Law.