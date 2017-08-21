Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corporation (ABW) has been named by Inbound Logistics magazine as one of the nation’s Top 100 3PL Providers for 2017. “This is the 6th consecutive year that ABW has been recognized by Inbound Logistics as a Top 100 3PL,” said Joe Keith, President of Atlanta Bonded Warehouse Corporation. “In that time, our public footprint has more than doubled and our customer list has tripled. We continue to drive value with world class service at a competitive cost. That value has been recognized by both the marketplace and the editorial staff at Inbound Logistics. We worked hard for the recognition and appreciate being named a Top 100 provider.”

“Atlanta Bonded Warehouse continues to provide the logistics, transportation, and supply chain solutions Inbound Logistics readers need to achieve the visibility and control that drives successful supply chains,” said Felecia Stratton, Editor, Inbound Logistics. “ABW is flexible and responsive, anticipating customers’ evolving needs. They deserve recognition for providing the innovative solutions empowering logistics and supply chain excellence in 2017.”

ABOUT INBOUND LOGISTICS

Inbound Logistics is the leading trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. The magazine's editorial mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at http://www.inboundlogistics.com

ABOUT ATLANTA BONDED

Atlanta Bonded Warehouse is a leading third-party logistics provider, specializing in temperature-controlled and dry distribution services. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, ABW operates over 3+ million square feet of temperature controlled facilities, providing public and contract warehousing, transportation, and co-packing solutions from 11 locations in the Southeast. Colonial Cartage Corporation, an asset based in-house carrier, provides scheduled LTL service across the Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and Great Plains; cross dock services for both inbound and outbound LTL consolidation; and plant support transportation, delivering exceptional service with an excellent safety record. For more information about ABW and Colonial, visit http://www.atlantabonded.com