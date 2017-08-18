“In the Upper Room: Facing the Trial of Your Life”: words from Jesus for those overwhelmed by life. “In the Upper Room: Facing the Trial of Your Life” is the creation of published author, Jimmy Foster. Jimmy Foster is an ordained Baptist minister with over forty years of experience in the ministry. He has served several churches as pastor, interim pastor, and associate pastor. His experience in the business world gives him a unique insight into the everyday struggles of the average person. He makes his home in the mountains of Northern Georgia.

“Are you going through a storm in your life? Has it overwhelmed you to the point that you have no joy?” --Jimmy Foster

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Foster’s new book uses the words of Jesus to help readers overcome the trials of life that have overwhelmed them.

Author Jimmy Foster takes readers into the Upper Room on the night of the last supper. As he prepared for his own death, Jesus understood that his disciples were about to face the greatest trial they had ever encountered. He spent his last moments with them trying to prepare them for what would be the most crucial test of their faith.

The words he spoke that night gave direction, offered comfort, and inspired joy. Today, people face trials of similar magnitude. Spending a little time “In the Upper Room” will, however, help readers overcome the storm and find the joy in life.

