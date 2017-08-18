Our new website was designed to help those in the Anchorage area find resources and support when faced with in-home care needs.

Midnight Sun Home Care is excited to announce the honor of receiving a silver National Mature Media Award for their new website. In its 26th year, the National Mature Media Awards (NMMA) program is the largest awards program in the United States that recognizes the best marketing, communications, websites, and educational materials targeted to the 50+ age demographic. It’s well known in the senior care industry as the most prestigious awards program of its kind.

Kevin Turkington, owner and administrator of Midnight Sun Home Care, shares, “We were delighted to take part in the National Mature Media Awards Program this year, and we are extremely honored to be selected as a winner. Our new website was designed to help those in the Anchorage area find resources and support when faced with in-home care needs.”

Entries were judged by a distinguished panel of mature market experts from across the United States representing years of expertise working in the mature market. Entries were scored based on overall excellence in design, content, creativity, and audience relevance.

Project management for the award-winning website was provided by corecubed, with development and design by Alaska Search Marketing – together creating a reassuring, user-friendly resource for those seeking information about Anchorage home care.

About Midnight Sun Home Care

Midnight Sun Home Care is a private duty home care agency offering non-medical personal care services to clients in Anchorage, Alaska and the Mat-Su Valley area. Founded in 2002, Midnight Sun Home Care is committed to delivering the highest level of person-centered, relationship-focused, and coordinated in-home care and communication. The company’s tagline, “Empowering Individuality, Reinforcing Family,” speaks to their desire to understand the individual being served as well the support network behind the individual so that care is personalized and families are strengthened. To learn more about their home care solutions for seniors, visit http://www.midnightsuncare.com or call (907) 677-7890 (local residents) or (877) 677-7890 (outside the Anchorage area).

About the National Mature Media Awards:

The National Mature Media Awards, presented by the Mature Market Resource Center (SM), a national clearinghouse for the senior market, is the largest awards program of its kind created to annually recognize the best materials produced for those who are 50 and older, the nation’s fastest-growing population group. For more information, visit http://seniorawards.com/2017winners/.