Exago BI Named in Gartner Modern BI & Analytics Vendor Report

Exago BI's ExpressView reporting and visualization designer The ability to rapidly embed analytics in both internal and customer-facing applications; create custom, web-based analytic applications; and embed third-party analytic content and visualizations are becoming increasingly important requirements.

Today Exago, Inc. announced that its business intelligence application, Exago BI, has been named in Gartner’s “Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI and Analytics” report in the Embedded BI category. “The 2017 Magic Quadrant for BI and analytics platforms evaluation process identified 51 vendors that were not included in the Magic Quadrant but have forward-looking or specialized modern BI&A capabilities.” This report lists and describes those vendors.

According to the report, regarding embedded BI: “The ability to rapidly embed analytics in both internal and customer-facing applications; create custom, web-based analytic applications; and embed third-party analytic content and visualizations are becoming increasingly important requirements.”

Exago BI, a business intelligence solution specializing in ad hoc reporting, is designed for integration with SaaS applications. Its open API and fully customizable CSS facilitate seamless, 100% web-based embedding with no downloads or plugins required. Host applications can leverage the solution’s open API and fully customizable CSS to decide which BI elements to expose to which users, adding coded extensions to expand on the application’s out-of-box functionality. The software offers business users embedded reporting and dashboard design, complete with diagnostic analytics tools like drilldowns, conditional formatting, and interactive filtering.

The Gartner report arrives on the heels of a report from G2 Crowd, a leading peer-to-peer business software review platform, whose Spring 2017 Usability Index for Embedded Business Intelligence ranks Exago as first among its peers in usability. Exago CTO Stewart Meyers said, “Our embedding technology is guided by flexible user experience (“flex UX”) design principles, which have helped us give SaaS companies the leverage they need to optimize their implementations.”

“We’re thrilled to have been named in the Gartner “Other Vendors to Consider for Modern BI & Analytics Vendor Report,” added Exago CEO Mike Brody. “To us, it’s a testament to the work we’ve done to marry power and approachability in a solution that gives business users exceptional control over their operational data.”

About Exago:

Exago was founded in July, 2006 by Mike Brody and Stew Meyers, accomplished application software executives. Their experience with traditional reporting solutions left them, and more importantly their clients, frustrated with the inability of end users to effectively use the ad hoc reporting tools available. This was the genesis of Exago BI, a 100% web-based business intelligence solution offering ad hoc reporting and self-service dashboards designed for seamless embedding and integration. To learn more about Exago BI, visit exagoinc.com.