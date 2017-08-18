Alcovit Now Available for Purchase on Jet.com

“Our goal is for Alcovit to be wherever people are looking for relief from the effects of hangovers,” Mr. Mainon said. “As more and more consumers learn about our product’s benefits, we’re convinced that they will appreciate what Alcovit has to offer.”

Alcovit, a lime-flavored beverage that rids the body of toxins linked to alcohol use, is continuing to ramp up its marketing efforts with its product now available through Jet.com.

After 25 years of development, the company released its highly effective hangover remedy to the public. The effervescent powdered drink is designed to quickly detox the body thereby avoiding alcohol-induced hangovers. Whether you’re having fun with friends or on a business trip, Alcovit makes the day after a pain-free experience.

Jet.com is a leading e-commerce company based in New Jersey. Already Alcovit is available through numerous online retail platforms and specialty nutritional supplement like Go4ItNutrition.com, Amazon.com, StackedNutrition.com, RonnieColemanNutrition.com and elsewhere.

“This is a new and exciting partnership with Jet.com,” said Brett Mainon, holder of the exclusive rights of Alcovit for the United States. “Jet’s incredible expansion over the last couple of years has been breathtaking to watch. Now our innovative, unique and natural solution for hangover prevention is available through this platform. There’s strong demand for the wide-ranging benefits Alcovit’s products offer and this represents another step toward our growing popularity among American consumers.”

Alcohol consumption has numerous effects on the body, with hangovers being cause by the buildup of toxins in the bloodstream and liver’s inability to process them. This leads to a depletion of key vitamins and minerals in the body. The potent blend of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and natural mineral silicate (Clinoptilolite) found in Alcovit means the product is effective at stopping hangovers before they start.

Alcovit is a lime-flavored powder that when mixed with water creates an effervescent, naturally tasty beverage. It’s most effective when taken after the last drink of the evening, giving it time to set in before a hangover develops.

To learn more about the brand, visit http://www.alcovitusa.com.