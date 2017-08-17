We've had success because of many reasons, but ultimately feel our accomplishments have been fueled by a combination of amazing customers and partners, talented team members, and a focus on developing game-changing, innovative payments solutions.

For a third consecutive year, BNG Holdings, Inc., a business solutions and payments processing company in Fargo ND, has been cited on the coveted Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list, and ranked the number four fastest-growing private company in North Dakota.

This honor was bestowed to BNG Holdings, Inc. by Inc. Magazine. The magazine is an award-winning, nationally recognized business publication based in New York, that advocates for business growth across America. While tens of thousands of companies apply for Inc. 5000 status, only a small percentage make the list more than one time, according to Inc. Magazine. Companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc.'s September issue and represent the top tier of businesses in America, which can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

With this award, BNG Holdings, Inc. ranks number 2626 among an elite group of companies that have made this same Inc. 5000 list, such as past honorees like Microsoft, Dollar Shave Club, and Gravity Payments.

“After hearing from Inc. Magazine that we made their list a third time, we felt incredibly humbled. We’re grateful to be listed in the same category as many other excellent businesses in America and North Dakota,” said Brady Nash, CEO of BNG Holdings, Inc.

“We've had success because of many reasons, but ultimately feel our accomplishments have been fueled by a combination of amazing customers and partners, talented team members, and a focus on developing game-changing, innovative payments solutions. We are passionate about pursuing our core values and serving our customers and partners. We are very excited to continue our business growth as a North Dakota-based company.”

About BNG Holdings, Inc.: BNG Holdings, Inc., also known as BNG Team, is a Fargo-based business solutions company that provides credit card processing and professional payment solutions to businesses across North America. BNG has four divisions, in BNG Payments, BNG Point-Of-Sale, ConnectBooster and BNG Design. To learn more visit https://bngteam.com.