FrontDoor Communities Announces Record Sales at ShadowBrook Crossing

FrontDoor Communities

FrontDoor Communities is excited to announce that it has sold a record 11 homes at ShadowBrook Crossing in Snellville this spring. Just in time for the community pool to open in August, homes at ShadowBrook Crossing’s new phase continue to sell quickly.

Homes at ShadowBrook Crossing boast a variety of stunning exterior home designs that fuse timeless materials with fresh architecture. Priced from the low $300,000s to the mid-$400,000s, homes offer exceptional details including main-level owner’s suites and full guest retreats, main-level 10-foot ceilings for an open atmosphere, charming covered front and back porches, chef-style kitchens with Whirlpool appliance packages and more in a desirable Gwinnett County location.

Residents at ShadowBrook Crossing will never be lost for things to do. Families enjoy the great outdoors at the community pool with cabana and gathering area, opening in August, and the community playground in addition to enjoying time together strolling along the community’s tree-lined sidewalks.

Located just off Ronald Reagan Parkway in Snellville, residents also enjoy a strategic location for close proximity to some of the most popular shopping, dining and entertainment options in the Gwinnet County area. Nearby attractions include the Snellville Plaza Shopping Center, the Shoppes at Webb Gin, Ronald Reagan Park, the Mall of Georgia and more. Children attend school in the top-rated Brookwood school district at Brookwood Elementary, Crews Middle and Brookwood High.

Take advantage of owning a superiorly crafted home in the heart of Gwinnett County now as sales continue to increase. To learn more about available homes, floor plans, amenities and more, contact Dana Golze at DGolze(at)FrontDoorCommunities.com or visit http://www.FDCAtlanta.com/shadowbrookcrossing.

About FrontDoor Communities:

With more than 35 years of experience and communities throughout Florida, Georgia and South Carolina, FrontDoor Communities (FDC) is known for expertise in developing master-planned communities in high-growth locations. Awards and accomplishments of FDC team members include America's Best Builder and The National Housing Quality Award, among others for design and execution. Before forming FDC, founders Terry Russell and Mike Langella were both leaders of the Southeast's largest privately held home builder. For more information, visit http://www.frontdoorcommunities.com/.