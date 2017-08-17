To be among such an elite group of companies - only seven percent having made the list five times – is a clear testament to the quality people and solutions PharmaPoint offers to our clients and the healthcare marketplace as a whole.

PharmaPoint is proud to announce its inclusion in the annual Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent, small and midsized businesses.

“I am extremely proud of what our team has accomplished,” said Mike Plaia, CEO of PharmaPoint. “To be among such an elite group of companies - only seven percent having made the list five times – is a clear testament to the quality people and solutions PharmaPoint offers to our clients and the healthcare marketplace as a whole.”

Started in 1982, the prestigious Inc. 5000 list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. Companies featured in the 2017 class are the most competitive crop in the list’s history. The average company on the list achieved a three-year average growth of 481 percent. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue is $206 billion, and the companies on the list collectively generated 619,500 jobs over the past three years.

"The Inc. 5000 is the most persuasive evidence I know that the American Dream is still alive,” says Inc. President and Editor-In-Chief Eric Schurenberg. “The founders and CEOs of the Inc. 5000 tell us they think determination, risk taking and vision were the keys to their success, and I believe them.”

