Data Provider Datonics Integrates with AppNexus’ Data Marketplace

Leading independent online data provider Datonics has been fully integrated into AppNexus’ Data Marketplace. The addition of Datonics data will allow marketers to better pinpoint audiences by incorporating Datonics’ proprietary search, purchase-intent, life-stage, demographic and B2B data to their online marketing campaigns.

Datonics offers marketers a plethora of options for audience segments, including 550+ pre-packaged and an unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments, based on high-quality search, purchase intent, life-stage and B2B data on 180+ million U.S. and Canadian users.

“Having worked with Datonics for many years, we know the value that their data provides to marketers,” said Daniel Smith, director, strategic partnerships at AppNexus. “We are pleased to have their data fully integrated into our Data Marketplace and extend the enhanced targeting capabilities Datonics’ data offers to our clients.”

In addition to its roots in search and purchase-intent data, Datonics has become a leading player in B2B and demographic data. The B2B data has allowed marketers to target industry professionals based on occupation titles such as educators, travel professionals, financial services experts and many others. These segments are coupled with Datonics’ Career and Employment segments that classify users according to career levels like entry level, mid-level, and c-level positions.

Datonics’ demographic data incorporates age and gender segments along with additional attributes such as income, marital status, education level and language of origin. Based on its overall data, Datonics now provides a comprehensive picture of online behavior, allowing buyers to pinpoint their campaigns to precise, target audiences that align with marketing objectives.

“We’re happy to be fully integrated into AppNexus’ Data Marketplace,” said Michael Benedek, CEO of Datonics. “As a longstanding partner of AppNexus, we are seeing the value that our data is bringing to marketers. We are committed to providing marketers with the best quality, accurate, privacy-sensitive and safe third-party data, and look forward to continue working with marketers through AppNexus.”

About Datonics

Datonics (http://www.datonics.com), a subsidiary of AlmondNet, is the Internet’s leading independent aggregator and distributor of highly granular and proprietary search, purchase-intent, life-stage, demographic and B2B data. Datonics’ 550+ pre-packaged segments and unlimited number of custom keyword-derived segments facilitate the delivery of highly relevant, privacy-sensitive ads to consumers on all of their devices. Datonics is headquartered in New York City with a research and development center in Tel Aviv, Israel. Datonics is a member of the Network Advertising Initiative (NAI).

