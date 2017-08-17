KORE1 Named an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company for Fourth Year

It’s a real honor to be named among the top companies in America yet again.

KORE1, a leading provider of IT and creative staffing solutions nationwide, has been named to the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies. This marks the fourth time KORE1 has earned the distinction, which recognizes organizations that are focused on strategy, service, and innovation, and have achieved significant growth in annual revenue.

“It’s a real honor to be named among the top companies in America yet again,” said Steve Quarles, President of KORE1. “Our mission revolves around helping people and making productive connections. The fact that this mentality has fostered such rapid growth for KORE1 proves to me that our values and business strategy are perfectly aligned.”

In order to qualify for consideration for the Inc. 5000 list, companies must be privately held, for profit, based in the U.S., and independent. They also must have generated at least $100,000 in revenue in 2013 and a minimum of $2 million in revenue in 2016. Companies are ranked according to the percentage growth of their annual revenue over the last three years, using 2013 as a base year for growth. To ensure the integrity and credibility of the list, Inc. 5000 carefully conducts an in-depth revenue verification process.

“Once again, this distinction is a testament to the unparalleled skill sets of our consultants and internal workforce,” commented Brian Hunt, CEO and Managing Partner of KORE1. “Accolades such as this are a direct result of the hard work and dedication our entire team puts into continuously building up this organization.”

KORE1 placed 2,298th on Inc.’s list with revenue growth of 158% over the last three years. To honor those that earned a spot on this year’s list, the Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala will be held October 10-12 in Palm Springs, CA. Celebrating its 35th year, the event will bring together current honorees and alumni to recognize their remarkable achievements and contributions to the economy.

About KORE1

KORE1 is a leading provider of staffing and recruiting solutions nationwide. They specialize in various resource delivery models, including projects, on-site team-based, off-site team-based, and staffing on a contract, contract-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. For additional information, visit http://www.kore1.com.