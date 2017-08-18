For 45 years Lowe Enterprises has been a well-regarded diversified, national real estate company that invests, manages and develops commercial, residential and hotel properties. As the firm charts the course for its future, it has taken a fresh look at its corporate identity and has consolidated its business units under the name Lowe. It continues to maintain two separate affiliates – Two Roads Hospitality and LEI (Lowe Enterprises Investors.)

Lowe’s new identity and positioning is the result of a process -- reflecting on its past achievements, refocusing on the attributes that have contributed to its growth and reinforcing the strengths that set Lowe apart from traditional real estate companies.

Beyond Buildings – Lowe integrates people and place to create value in and beyond buildings for those we serve. Lowe has long been acknowledged for its focus on its people, corporate culture and tailored approach to each project which, combined with its broad-base of commercial real estate expertise, form the foundation of its longevity and success. As stated by Lowe co-CEOs Mike and Rob Lowe, “We call this ‘beyond buildings’ as we do much more than bricks and mortar. Our mission is to create innovative, lasting and meaningful environments that connect people and place.”

Elaborating on their core belief that people are the most valuable asset in real estate, the two observed, “We will be measured by our success in real estate, but we want to be known for our character and our people.”

Lowe strives to bridge meaningful and positive human experiences with financial performance. The firm tailors its approach to the needs of each asset and the goals of each partner, and finds opportunity in complex challenges.

About Lowe

Los Angeles-based Lowe is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 45 years, it has developed, acquired or managed more than $28 billion of real estate assets nationwide as it pursued is mission to build value in real estate by creating innovative, lasting environments and meaningful experiences that connect people and place. Lowe is currently responsible for more than $8.5 billion of commercial, hospitality and residential assets and has more than $2 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. It has more than 17,000 employees at Lowe and its affiliates, and manages approximately 17,500 hotel rooms worldwide. In addition to its Los Angeles headquarters, Lowe maintains regional offices in Southern California, Northern California, Denver, Philadelphia, Seattle and Washington, DC. For more information visit http://www.Lowe-RE.com