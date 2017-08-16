“We are excited to see what the future holds as our partners lead the next era of education innovation.” - Jay Kelly, President & Co-Founder of Converge Consulting

Inc. 5000 just announced its 2017 Fastest Growing Companies and Converge Consulting made the list. Ranking 2037 out of 5000, the agency ranks among the top 50 percent of recognized companies. This is the second time Converge has landed on the list, putting it among an elite population—one in three companies—to rank for two consecutive years.

In 2016, Converge was 378 among the prestigious Inc. 500 and the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Iowa. Rapid growth from its headquarters in both Cedar Rapids and Philadelphia, along with partnerships at colleges and universities across the country, has fueled brand momentum and increased marketplace visibility for the agency.

“Our goals for growth are designed to match the evolution of our industry,” said Jay Kelly, President & Co-Founder of Converge Consulting. “We are excited to see what the future holds as our partners lead the next era of education innovation.”

2017 has proven to be another successful year for Converge on all fronts. The agency received three Educational Advertising Awards this spring for its work with Brescia University College, Canada's Only Women's University, in London, Ontario. Converge also ranked for a second year in a row among the Corridor Business Journal's Fastest Growing Companies in the Cedar Rapids – Iowa City Corridor.

“These entrepreneurial endeavors, and the wealth that they create, are important lessons for our region to hear, so that their successes can be replicated and nurtured,” said John Lohman, CEO & Publisher at Corridor Business Journal.

Converge recently launched a new website, expanded service lines and landed among Harvard Business Review, Verizon and CBS International as a finalist in Digiday's WorkLife Awards. These advancements and recognitions solidify the company’s standing as a leading digital agency for education.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Converge Consulting is the digital agency for education with offices in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Visit the company’s website for more information.