ScribeAmerica Named to Inc. 500|5000 List for Seventh Consecutive Year

ScribeAmerica, the nation’s most frequently used medical scribe company, has been recognized as one of America’s fastest growing private companies by Inc. magazine. Ranked number 1,461 overall in 2017, this year’s Inc. 500|5000 inclusion marks the seventh consecutive year ScribeAmerica has been honored by the magazine.

As ScribeAmerica has grown over the past 14 years, the medical industry has experienced significant changes. The company attributes its success to streamlining scribe training to meet the demands of a complex healthcare system. In the last year, the company launched HealthChannels , a suite of three distinct companies to address these industry changes – QueueLogix, CareThrough and ScribeAmerica. The development of HealthChannels has created a more complete solution for healthcare providers. By offering care coordination and revenue cycle management solutions, in addition to medical scribes, ScribeAmerica and the HealthChannels family of companies continue to evolve with the needs of patients and providers in the US, Canada and Australia. With a dedicated workforce – HealthChannels is transforming the entire experience for providers around the world.

“We are grateful to be an Inc. honoree for the seventh straight year. Also, this is a demonstration of how ScribeAmerica listens to the needs of an ever-changing medical industry and offers elite care solutions,” said ScribeAmerica CEO Michael Murphy, MD. “Being recognized for seven years in a row is a result of our passionate employees and our company’s dedication to our valued partners.”

About ScribeAmerica

ScribeAmerica was established in 2004 as a clinical documentation solution for providers transitioning to the electronic medical record (EMR). The company’s focus on improving the accuracy and quality of patient documentation has resulted in higher patient satisfaction scores, improved revenue cycle, and better continuity of care. The company recruits, trains, and manages over 15,000 scribes in nearly 2,000 locations in the United States, Canada and most recently, Australia.

About HealthChannels

HealthChannels is a group of three distinct, highly specialized companies helping providers usher in the new era of healthcare. ScribeAmerica, QueueLogix and CareThrough collectively meet the full range of increasingly complex healthcare data and documentation needs, improving clinical outcomes through highly-skilled clerical support. The leader in medical scribes, patient navigation and back-office coding and billing coordination, HealthChannels trains and manages more than 15,000 employees across 50 states and three countries.